George Clooney’s ‘Jay Kelly’ gets 8.5-minute standing ovation at Venice — and it might be his best role yet

Critics are hailing it as the actor’s ‘best performance ever’, while the film also earned a 10-minute standing ovation at Venice Film festival

George Clooney stunned the world when he walked the red carpet with his gorgeous wife, Amal Clooney, at the Venice Film Festival 2025. However, that was not the only highlight of his Cannes appearance. Clooney was beaming with joy when his movie, 'Jay Kelly,' received an astounding 9-minute ovation at the festival and we can't be happier for the superstar.

A still of George Clooney and Adam Sandler from 'Jay Kelly' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Peter Mountain)

Despite missing the press conference earlier in the day due to a sinus infection, Clooney attended the gala red carpet and screening of his new comedy-drama, 'Jay Kelly,' on Sunday, August 28. Clooney stars in the flick alongside Adam Sandler and Laura Dern. The film received a nearly 9-minute standing ovation at the Sala Grande near midnight, as per Deadline. In the film, Clooney plays a famous actor who sets off on a whirlwind journey across Europe with his manager, Ron (Sandler), leading both to confront past choices, relationships, and their legacies. The ensemble cast includes Emily Mortimer, who is also a co-writer with director Noah Baumbach, along with Eve Hewson, Riley Keough, Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, and Alba Rohrwacher.

Notably, both Clooney and Sanders walked at the Venice Film Festival, where their playful chemistry was on full display. Clooney playfully borrowed a paparazzo's camera and snapped a photo of Sandler, who posed seriously alongside Dern. He then returned the camera with a grin, creating a lighthearted moment, as per Entertainment Now. At the event, Sandler posed with his wife, Jackie, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny, with the family coordinating in black and white outfits. Clooney attended with his wife, who stunned in a purple dress. The couple, married since 2014, looked happy as they posed together.

Jay Kelly is screening in competition at Venice as one of three Netflix titles and is being positioned as a major awards contender, with both George Clooney and Adam Sandler expected to receive Oscar pushes, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The lead critic of THR, David Rooney, gave the film a mixed review, calling it "at times witty and entertaining" but ultimately "mid-tier Baumbach at best." He singled out Sandler for praise, writing that his performance as manager Ron Sukenick "creates an intimacy that Jay Kelly seldom nails with its title character."

The BFI London Film Festival will reportedly host the red carpet premiere of Clooney 'Jay Kelly,' as per Variety. Director Baumbach shared his excitement, saying, "I'm thrilled and honored for 'Jay Kelly' to be included in the BFI London Film Festival. We filmed, as well as edited, mixed, and recorded our score here in London. Many of our amazing collaborators will be in attendance. It feels like a homecoming even for this New Yorker."

London Film Festival director Kristy Matheson also praised Baumbach, saying, "We are excited to welcome Noah Baumbach back to the festival, whose previous titles 'White Noise,' 'Marriage Story,' and 'The Meyerowitz Story' have deeply moved and entertained LFF audiences. With 'Jay Kelly,' Noah returns with his signature blend of emotional honesty and comedy in a film that cleverly explores fame, friendship, and our eternal love affair with the silver screen."