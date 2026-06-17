When is ‘My Fault: London’ 2 coming out? Check the release details for Prime Video’s teen romance sequel

Noah and Nick are back, but keeping their relationship hidden may be harder than ever as ‘Your Fault: London’ finally arrives on Prime Video.

Fans of forbidden romance stories do not have to wait any longer. ‘Your Fault: London’ has officially arrived on Prime Video. The movie premiered on Wednesday, June 17, and is now available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video. Anyone with an active Prime subscription can watch the film as part of their membership. However, viewers cannot purchase the movie separately via digital retailers, nor is it currently available on-demand rental. That exclusivity means fans eager to see what happens next between Noah and Nick will need access to the OTT platform. Meanwhile, the release continues Prime Video’s effort to build on the popularity of the ‘Culpa’ franchise, a series that first found success with Spanish-language audiences before expanding into English-language adaptations.

Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in a still from 'Your Fault: London' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Your Fault: London)

The new film serves as the follow-up to ‘My Fault: London’, which debuted on the streaming service last year. Unlike many movie sequels that spend months or even years in development after the first installment becomes successful, this project was already waiting in the wings. Both English-language movies were shot back-to-back, allowing the creative team to continue the story without a lengthy production gap. That decision also means audiences will be reunited with the same leading stars who introduced viewers to the London version of these characters. Asha Banks returns as Noah, a teenager whose life changes after relocating from Florida to England. Her move comes after her mother marries a wealthy British businessman, forcing Noah to leave behind the familiar comforts of home and start over in a completely different environment.

Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in a still from 'Your Fault: London' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Your Fault: London)

Waiting for her in London is Nick, played once again by Matthew Broome. From the moment the pair met in the first film, sparks flew, though not exactly in a romantic way at first. Their relationship began with arguments, frustration, and plenty of hostility. They clashed repeatedly, seemingly unable to stand each other. Of course, viewers of romance stories know where that often leads. As the first movie progressed, the tension between Noah and Nick gradually transformed into attraction. Before long, the pair found themselves caught up in a romance they knew would attract attention and criticism. The central twist behind the series remains one of the reasons it has generated so much discussion online.

Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in a still from 'Your Fault: London' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Your Fault: London)

Because Noah and Nick become step-siblings through their parents’ marriage, their growing feelings create a relationship that many people around them would never approve of. The sequel picks up with Noah and Nick trying to keep their romance under wraps. While they may have acknowledged their feelings for each other, maintaining the relationship turns out to be another challenge altogether. The new movie is going to place additional pressure on the couple as they attempt to balance their feelings with the realities of the world around them. The supporting cast also returns to help drive the story forward. Alongside Banks and Broome, viewers will see performances from Louisa Binder, Joel Nankervis, Scarlett Rayner, and Orlando Norman.