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Dermot Mulroney breaks silence on ‘Chicago Fire’ exit: ‘They wrote an…’

In the Season 14 finale, Dom Pascal returned to speak to Kelly Severide about the future of his career
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Still of Dom Pascal in 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)
Still of Dom Pascal in 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)

'Chicago Fire' is bidding farewell to two beloved characters in its upcoming season. One of them is Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney. The actor was part of the Flashback Weekend panel in Chicago over the weekend of August 1 and 2, and he shared his feelings about the exit. “I love every minute. Sad to see it go,” Mulroney said about the experience, according to TV Insider. He also touched on what 'One Chicago' meant to first responders and their families. He adored how close to their hearts the show has become. “How meaningful that is … makes it that much more, I don’t say bittersweet, bitter to have to leave that,” he admitted.

Still of Lyla Novak, Violet Mikami, and Dom Pascal in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 21. (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)
Still of Lyla Novak, Violet Mikami, and Dom Pascal in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 21 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

During the panel, Mulroney also revealed that he will be back for just one episode. He has already finished filming that episode, and his last day on set was July 28, 2026. “They write the character off. So, we gave it our all for two seasons,” Mulroney said. “They wrote an incredible storyline.” This was Mulroney's first experience working in a network television show with 22 episodes. Previously, he had worked on 'Shameless,' but it contained only 12 episodes per season. Speaking about his time on the show, he said, “Loved every minute of it, became friends with this incredible crew of people. Some have been there 15 years. Taylor Kinney, the great star of the show, Miranda Rae [Mayo], leading off that an incredible cast.”

Mulroney then shed light on his character's arc in Season 13. Speaking about the storyline featuring the death of Pascal’s wife after an accident, he said, “They gave me incredibly challenging scenes.” “It’s devastating. But you’re doing it in a movie and guess what? That day’s over, and it’s gone. You shot that scene, and then they end the movie, and that’s the end of it. On TV, guess what? She’s dead next week, too. … And it starts to feel really heavy. And they asked that of me, and I delivered,” the actor added. 

Still of Kelly and Dom on 'Chicago Fire'
Still of Kelly and Dom on 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

In Season 14, after being fired by CFD, Pascal took up a job in Phoenix. He returned in the finale and spoke to Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) about choosing between the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) and the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI). Before they could conclude the discussion, they had to rush into a rescue operation. However, things took a turn for the worse when Severide, along with other firefighters, got stuck in the burning building. Pascal and paramedics Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) were guiding the officials from outside and were out of immediate danger. His final episode next season could feature him caring for his comrades and helping them get to the other side of the tragic accident. 'Chicago Fire' will return on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

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