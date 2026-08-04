Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated action thriller movie’s release date delayed

Warner Bros. delays Taylor Sheridan’s big-screen venture by a month to avoid competition.

Movie theaters are back with a bang, and fans are dying for more. Much like this year, the next year is also filled to the brim with highly anticipated releases. One of the movies in this list of long-awaited ventures is 'F.A.S.T.' For those unaware, 'F.A.S.T' is a special forces commando movie penned by none other than small-screen maestro Taylor Sheridan. Warner Bros. wanted to release the movie on April 23, 2027, according to Deadline. However, the production has now changed its decision and will release the movie on May 14, 2027. The biggest factor behind this decision appears to be less competition on the latter date.

At its previous release date, the movie was competing with Amazon MGM Studios' 'Spaceballs: The New One' and Neon's Chloe Dumont thriller 'A Place in Hell.' On its new release date, the movie will be the only new major studio film. The new release window is also lucky for Warner Bros. as they have previously released blockbusters like 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' and 'Mortal Kombat II' in that time frame. 'F.A.S.T' is special for Sheridan fans as it is based on the first feature screenplay he has penned since 2021's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead,' according to Collider.

Taylor Sheridan appears on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The movie stars an ensemble cast featuring Brandon Sklenar, Sam Claflin, Juliana Canfield, Trevante Rhodes, LaKeith Stanfield, and Jason Clarke. The action-thriller will follow a former special forces commando, recruited by the DEA to bring down a bunch of CIA-protected drug dealers. To do so, he needs to lead a black-ops strike team created for this purpose. No other information is out about the plot. As far as filming is concerned, the production has been underway for quite a while. The team has gone to great lengths to keep it under wraps, according to MovieWeb.

However, information leaked anyway when Sklenar was spotted filming in Marbella, Spain, in a mansion, to be exact. "We needed a mansion to serve as the residence of some drug traffickers, and we found it in Malaga, between Marbella and Estepona," executive producer and CEO of Malaga-based company Fresco Film, Peter Welter, explained. "It was a shoot in a private residential development, which allowed us to camouflage the filming very well." Ben Richardson ('1883', '1923'), a 'Yellowstone' alum, will be the man behind the camera in his big-screen directorial debut. David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films and Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions are billed as producers of the venture.