‘Little House on the Prairie’ reboot star lands lead role in DC’s Jimmy Olsen ‘Superman’ spinoff

‘Superman’s’ untitled HBO Max spinoff has finally cast its female lead opposite Skyler Gisondo

DC's ‘Superman’ spinoff has finally found its leading lady, as per a report from Deadline. Mary Holland is reportedly set to play the female lead in the upcoming spinoff. Notably, the announcement is not official, so there is still a chance this casting news may not be true. However, according to the latest scoop, she will be playing Sandra. Apart from her name, no additional details about the character have been revealed so far. DC fans will have to wait for her character description to know more, as HBO Max and DC Studios have not shared an update yet.

The news came after earlier announcements in July revealed who will play the main villain in the series. Jimmy Tatro has been officially cast as Gorilla Grodd, a character who is sure to bring plenty of mayhem. For those who may not know, Gorilla Grodd is a hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who wants to rule both the simian and human worlds. But all his plans have always been stopped by The Flash. Now, the same Gorilla Grodd will be seen in the upcoming ‘Superman’ spinoff.

Speaking of Holland, she is not a new name in Hollywood. She is not only an actress but also a writer and comedian. She has starred in ‘Happiest Season’, ‘The Big Door Prize’, ‘Under the Lights’, ‘Nightbitch’, ‘Self Reliance’, ‘The Woman in the House’, ‘Senior Year’, and the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ reboot, among other projects. She is currently part of the cast of ‘The Earliest Show’, a TV series from Amplify Pictures that is currently in production.

A still from 'Superman' featuring cast members including Skyler Gisondo (Image Source: Warner Bros. Ent.)

Regarding the spinoff, the project is currently untitled and is said to follow the format of a true-crime docuseries or mockumentary. The male lead of the series is Daily Planet’s Jimmy Olsen, who will once again be played by Skyler Gisondo. The title will see him and other reporters investigating superpowered threats, and as we already know, Season 1 will focus on the bad guy Gorilla Grodd. The show is still in early development, and casting is currently underway. An official release date has not been announced yet either.