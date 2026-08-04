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‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 premiere set to welcome a ‘Chicago Med’ alum

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 will welcome a doctor, possibly to deal with the repercussions of the Season 14 finale.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still of (L) Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and (R) Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) from 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)
A still of (L) Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and (R) Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) from 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

'One Chicago' is all set to host another crossover. Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer in 'Chicago Med,' will reportedly appear in the Season 15 premiere of 'Chicago Fire.' Weber announced the appearance during a panel at the Flashback Weekend in Chicago over the weekend of August 1 and 2, according to TV Insider. When asked about the famous 'crossovers' One Chicago does almost every season, the actor shared that they are a "lot of fun" and also revealed that he will soon film one. According to Screen Magazine, all 'One Chicago' shows are currently filming for their upcoming seasons in Chicago, Illinois. It typically takes around a week for these shows to shoot one episode. 'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago PD' started filming on July 24, while 'Chicago Med' began proceedings on July 30. 

Still of Dr. Dean from 'Chicago Med'
Still of Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) from 'Chicago Med' — Image Source: NBC | George Burns Jr

This implies that the scenes Weber will soon shoot would be in the Season 15 premiere episode of 'Chicago Fire.' "I'm doing actually one tomorrow. We're doing a scene on Chicago Fire tomorrow. But when we do the big mega crossovers, those are huge events, and Dick Wolf, who's like the Wizard of Oz, we never really see him … loves them," Weber shared in the panel. "And so now we are obligated to do them. It drives everybody insane because it’s a coordinating nightmare. Med, P.D., and Fire are three different worlds. It's like we're cousins, but different energies, different executives, different people. And so they've got to learn to interact and cooperate and get everything done in time for the ratings bonanza."

Still of Harmann from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)
Still of Harmann from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

The crossover will possibly feature Dr. Dean dealing with the repercussions of Firehouse 51 firefighters being stuck on the ladder, inside a building on fire. He may play a massive role in either saving someone or delivering heartbreaking news. This season on 'Chicago Med,' Dr. Dean will have to deal with his burgeoning feelings for Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). The parents shared their first kiss during the Season 11 finale titled 'Heaven Help Us.' 

A look at Hannah and Dean from the Season 11 finale of 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)
Still of Hannah and Dean from the Season 11 finale of 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)

One Chicago shows are set to return in the fall on October 7. The three shows will air on Wednesday, starting with 'Chicago Med' at 8 pm EST, 'Chicago Fire' at 9 pm EST, and 'Chicago P.D.' closing things at 10 pm EST, only on NBC. Considering the stellar performance of all the shows, it was not surprising when the universe was renewed in March of this year. According to One Chicago Center, similar to last year, all three shows will feature 21 episodes. 

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