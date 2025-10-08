Oscar nominee to play Frank Stallone Sr. in Amazon MGM Studio's 'I Play Rocky'

'Crash' star Matt Dillon set to play Frank Stallone Jr. in Peter Farrelly's making-of-'Rocky' movie

'Crash' star and Oscar nominee Matt Dillon has been roped in to play Frank Stallone Sr. in 'I Play Rocky'. Dillon plays Sylvester Stallone's father in Peter Farrelly's making-of-'Rocky's film. Anthony Ippolito plays a young Sylvester who immigrates to the United States from Italy. Stallone Sr. was a hairdresser who later expanded his business across the East Coast. The movie will see more of him after 'The Expendables' star revealed a bit about his father.

In his 2023 Netflix documentary, 'Sly', Stallone Sr. was looked at as a complex man who had shades of being earnest, hardworking, but also had darker themes as he was abusive, both physically and emotionally, towards his son. "My father was Rambo in reality," he said, referencing another legendary character he essayed. "Nothing was ever settled verbally," Stallone said. Stallone Sr. also made a cameo in 'Rocky' as a timekeeper.

As for Dillon, the actor shot to fame for his scintillating portrayal of John Ryan, a racist and corrupt LAPD cop in 'Crash'. Known for his versatility. His recent projects include 'High Desert' and 'Asteroid City'. On the movie front, 'Race' star Stephan James plays Carl Weathers — Rocky Balboa's rival and later friend, Apollo Creed. AnnaSophia Rob plays Stallone's first wife, Sasha Czack.

'I Play Rocky' follows Stallone's unwavering belief that he would not only write 'Rocky', but also play the iconic character despite being snubbed for the role numerous times. Stallone was eventually given a chance to play the slugger, and the rest was history. To date, 'Rocky' remains one of the most legendary sports films made. There were six movies, and later had a trio of spinoffs with Michael B. Jordan in the lead of the 'Creed' franchise. All three movies opened to positive critical acclaim, with Stallone and Jordan receiving rich praise for their performances.

According to The Playlist, Stallone was not involved in the making of the film. “I was shocked to read it. I have zero to do with it." He further added, "Since I lived it, I thought I might be able to participate and give them some insight." Stallone played a key role alongside Jordan in 'Creed' and 'Creed II'. He was a notable absentee in the third installment directed by Jordan. The success of the series of films saw the 79-year-old nominated for Best Actor at the 1977 Oscars and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for 'Creed' in 2016.