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Who will go home on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Gray Team faces tough choice in new clip

With Cassidy and Leo as the captains for Team Gray, the two will be facing a difficult choice regarding the upcoming elimination
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ featuring Team Gray (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ featuring Team Gray (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

‘The Challenge’ 42 is heading into intense competition with its upcoming Episode 4, set to air on August 19. Ahead of the latest episode airing, Decider shared information from an exclusive clip and revealed what to expect from the next challenge. According to Decider, Team Gray will be in danger, which is why they will be asked to choose two teammates for the upcoming elimination. Since Episode 3 was men’s day, the upcoming episode will be girls’ day. The show host, TJ Lavin, told the cast members, “Alright, Gray team. Unfortunately, it’s your second time in a row having to make some very difficult decisions.” He added, “So now you have to nominate two players for possible elimination.”

The host told the team captains Leo and Cassidy Clark, “One player is going to be selected by your captains. The rest of you are then going to have a vote. While the host was instructing Team Gray for the upcoming task and elimination, they were unaware that some members of Team Orange were secretly listening to them from the second story of the house. This included CT, Tori, Deb, and Michele. They were listening through the makeshift telephone that they made using cups.

A still from
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 featuring the three teams (Image Source: @Paramount+)

Soon, Gray team members, including Nurys, Sydney, Keanu, Cory, Chris, and Adrienne, looked up and smiled as Mateo noted, “Super secret spy phone.” Chris grabbed the cup and told everyone, “So, we really hate Orange.” Everyone laughed. After that, the Orange team went inside the house as it was time for the Gray team to make a decision. Dionicio noted, “It’s obviously not ideal being second.” He added, “I don’t know what the group consensus will be for the other two names, but the person we’re going with is Adrienne.” Despite Naylor’s rolling her eyes, he added, “At the end of the day, we are a team, and we’re the only ones who can get us the dub.”

A still
A still from the sneak peek featuring the makeshift cup phone (Image Source: Paramount+)

In a confessional, Clark talked about her and Dionicio’s plan and why they nominated Adrienne. “Adrienne is the best decision because we know that Izzy (current captain) is not going to nominate her, and I’m going to have to leave it up to my team to decide between Nurys and Sydney.” She added, “They may not be happy about that, but I want to get the least amount of blood on my hands.” To know who Team Gray will choose for the nomination, fans have to wait until the latest ‘The Challenge’ 42, Episode 4 airs. The team captains will be Izzy and Will for Team Orange, Cassidy and Leo for Team Gray, and Cara Maria and Nelson for Team Blue.

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