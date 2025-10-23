Jason Statham's 'Mutiny' gets new release date after previous January 2026 window

Gerard Butler's 'Greenland 2: Migration' has now taken over 'Mutiny's spot and releases January 9

Jason Statham's action thriller, 'Mutiny', has an official new release date. After initially being slated for a January 2026 release, the new date is now postponed and confirmed for August 21, 2026. Directed by Jean-François Richet, the new flick sees Statham's Cole Reed framed for the murder of his boss, and his quest for revenge aboard a cargo ship uncovers a deep and dangerous mystery.

The news of the latest release date was confirmed by Deadline. The movie also marks the long list of Statham's films under Lionsgate. The 'Expendables', 'The Transporter', and 'Crank' franchises were all under the same banner. The other cast members for the movie include Adrian Lester, Annabelle Wallis, Arnas Fedaravičius, Ramon Tikaram, Roland Møller, and Jason Wong. The screenplay is by J.P. Davis and Lindsay Michel.

The earlier reported January window sees Lionsgate-led 'Greenland 2: Migration' take the spot. The Gerard Butler-starrer and the sequel to 2020's 'Greenland' will now release on January 9. Starring Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis in key roles, the official logline reads, "Five years after the Clarke interstellar comet decimated most of Earth, the Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the wasteland of Europe to find a new home."

Up next, Statham is slated to star in 'Shelter', helmed by Ric Roman Waugh. Set for a January release, the film also stars Bill Nighy in a key role. The latter was also all praise for Statham following their work together. "It was great, and it was shot in Ireland. It was so great to meet Jason. He was very generous and welcoming to the whole crew and everybody. It was a very cool gig," Nighy told MovieWeb. "I’m not playing a nice guy. I don’t get employed to be nice. But it was very good, and I got to work with Jason."

The official logline for 'Shelter' reads, "When a reclusive man (Statham) who lives in a remote house by the sea rescues a young girl from drowning in a terrible storm, he unwittingly sets off a chain reaction that soon brings violence his way, forcing him to confront choices from his past."

As for Statham, he will later appear in 'The Beekeeper 2', the sequel to his hit 2024 action flick. Statham's future project list also sees him reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in the final 'Fast & Furious' movie, although no release date has been officially revealed.