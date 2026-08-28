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‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 7 ends with Mallory’s eviction and a major twist

After Drew won the latest BB Block Buster challenge, a fan-favorite housemate was evicted
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 33 MINUTES AGO
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ episode featuring and Mallory and Taylor (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ episode featuring and Mallory and Taylor (Cover Image Source: CBS)

In Week 7, viewers witnessed Dee Valladares as the newly appointed Head of Household (HOH). During her second reign, she nominated Drew Campbell, La Trice Verrett (aka Lala), and Taylor Brown for the upcoming eviction. This surprised fans as Drew was a member of her Mosh Pit alliance. Later on, after Lala won the Veto competition, she saved herself. As only two housemates remained in danger of going home, the HOH had to choose a replacement nominee. That's when fan-favorite Mallory Aurichio found herself in the unsafe zone. However, the three nominated housemates, Drew, Taylor, and Mallory, still had a chance to save themselves via the BB Block Buster challenge.

A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ episode featuring Taylor,
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ episode featuring Taylor, Drew, and Mallory from the BB Block Buster Competition (Image Source: CBS)

The Week 7 BB Block Buster was a memory challenge. A few screens displayed clues, and the nominated housemates had to determine which section had the correct answer. They had to then run back and push the buzzer to save themselves from the upcoming elimination. As Drew won the BB Block Buster, he was safe from eviction. As a result, Taylor and Mallory were the final nominees at risk of going home.

​Further in the latest ‘Big Brother’ episode, fans witnessed a live vote followed by a heartbreaking eviction. Housemates including Melody and Barrett voted to evict Taylor, while the remaining housemates, Angela, Drew, Yash, Haley, Rick, and Lala voted to evict Mallory. With a 6-2 vote, Mallory was eliminated during ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 7. After the show host, Julie Chen Moonves, announced Mallory’s eviction, she said her goodbyes and left the BB House. Soon, she arrived on stage and met Julie for her exit interview.

A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ episode featuring Taylor, Drew, and Mallory from the BB Block Buster Competition (Image Source: @CBS)
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ episode featuring Mallory's eviction (Image Source: CBS)

Just before the episode ended, Julie Chen Moonves shocked the houseguests with an unexpected twist. She revealed that an upcoming twist will take place against a medieval backdrop. During the twist, there won't be an HOH, nominations, or even a Power of Veto. The live feeds will also remain off until Sunday, when the next episode airs, leaving fans without spoilers or real-time updates until then.

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