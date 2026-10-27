‘Hamilton’ star and Reed Birney join Apple TV thriller ‘Guilty Creatures’

Julia Garner leads Apple TV’s 'Guilty Creatures', a true-crime thriller about a forbidden romance, murder, religious faith with a deadly secret.

Apple TV’s upcoming true-crime thriller 'Guilty Creatures' has added three recurring guest stars to its cast, including Brian d’Arcy James, Reed Birney, and Gus Birney. The series stars Julia Garner alongside Lewis Pullman, Maddie Hasson, Mary-Louise Parker, and Gabriel Basso. The show is based on Mikita Brottman’s nonfiction book 'Guilty Creatures: S*x, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida.'

According to the series logline, 'Guilty Creatures' examines the psychology of two young lovers whose adulterous relationship leads to murder. Despite their actions, both are described as God-fearing, adding another layer to the story’s exploration of faith, guilt, and morality. The drama will also examine the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years, tracing the complicated lives and relationship of the central figures.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Julia Garner attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman | Getty Images)

James has appeared in projects including 'The Copenhagen Test' and 'Rabbit Rabbit.' He is also known for his work on Broadway. Reed Birney’s screen credits include 'Blue Film' and the science-fiction series 'Silo,' while Gus Birney has appeared in 'Shining Vale' and 'Black Rabbit.' The trio joins a cast led by Garner, known for 'Ozark' and 'Inventing Anna.'

Craig Gillespie is attached to direct and executive produce the series through his Fortunate Jack Productions banner. Sarah DeLappe, whose credits include 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' and 'The Regime,' will write and executive produce. Stuart Zicherman will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Garner will also executive produce through Alma Margo, while Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner will executive produce for Tomorrow Studios alongside Annie Marter, Gillespie, and Brottman.

Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partner, developed the project and brought it to Apple TV. Stephanie Laing will also executive produce and direct. Apple TV has not yet announced a premiere date for 'Guilty Creatures.'