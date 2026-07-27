‘The Gilded Age’ star to play Robert Langdon in new Dan Brown series for Netflix

Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon returns in Dan Brown’s 2025 novel ‘The Secret of Secrets’ as he is drawn into another high-stakes mystery.

Netflix has found its new Robert Langdon. Morgan Spector, who plays George Russell in HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age,’ has been confirmed as Robert Langdon in the streamer’s next Dan Brown adaptation. The actor will lead Netflix's currently untitled series adaptation of Brown's 2025 novel 'The Secret of Secrets.' Netflix confirmed the casting on Monday, July 27. The series will follow Langdon, a Harvard professor and symbologist whose memory and puzzle-solving skills draw him into mysteries linked to science and spirituality. In this story, he races to rescue a missing scientist and recover her manuscript before it falls into the wrong hands. The research inside the document could change how people understand the human mind. Netflix said the adaptation will combine futuristic science, mystical lore, and the international mystery format associated with Brown’s books.

Morgan Spector poses while getting ready for the Met Gala after party (Image Source: Instagram | Morgan Spector)

Carlton Cuse, whose credits include ‘Lost’ and ‘Jack Ryan,’ co-created the series with Brown and will serve as its writer and showrunner. Explaining the casting, Cuse said, “Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and humanity. He’s the perfect fit for Robert Langdon — a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence, and intellect are the tools of his trade.” Cuse and Brown will also executive produce alongside Emma Forman for Genre-Arts and Zoe Robyn. Netflix ordered the project in May 2025, months before 'The Secret of Secrets' was published on September 9, 2025. Tom Hanks played the character in ‘The Da Vinci Code,’ ‘Angels & Demons’ and ‘Inferno,’ while Ashley Zukerman starred as a younger Langdon in Peacock’s 2021 series ‘The Lost Symbol.’ The new Netflix project is based on the sixth novel in Brown’s Langdon series rather than remaking one of the earlier film adaptations. A title, production schedule, and release date have not been announced.

Morgan Spector attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ (Image Source: Instagram | Morgan Spector)

The casting also brings Spector back to Netflix after his role in ‘Black Rabbit.’ His other television credits include HBO’s ‘The Plot Against America’ and Season 7 of ‘Homeland.’ Rebecca Hall, Spector’s wife, was previously reported to be in talks for the female lead, but Netflix has not confirmed her casting. Deadline reported that the role does not mean Spector is leaving ‘The Gilded Age,’ and he could continue with both shows through scheduling if the HBO drama receives a fifth season.