‘Malignant’ star joins Julia Garner in Apple TV’s thriller drama ‘Guilty Creatures’

Apple TV’s ‘Guilty Creatures’ adds a new star to its cast, joining Julia Garner and Lewis Pullman in a true-crime thriller about faith and murder.

'Malignant' star Maddie Hasson has joined Julia Garner in Apple TV's upcoming thriller series 'Guilty Creatures'. Hasson will appear as a series regular alongside Garner and previously announced cast member Lewis Pullman. The series comes from director Craig Gillespie, showrunner Stuart Zicherman, and Tomorrow Studios. It adapts Mikita Brottman's true-crime book 'Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida', with Sarah DeLappe writing the screenplay.

Set in the Florida Panhandle, 'Guilty Creatures' follows two young, married lovers whose passionate affair leads to murder. Despite their crime, the couple remains deeply religious, creating a conflict between their faith and their actions. The story also examines the emotional burden of living as killers for 18 years. Garner and Pullman are expected to play the central couple, although their character details have not been fully disclosed. Apple TV has yet to announce a release date.

Maddie Hasson in a still from 'Malignant' — (Image Source: New Line Cinema)

Hasson recently starred in Mercedes Bryce Morgan's survival thriller 'Bone Lake'. She also played a series regular role in Netflix's 'The Recruit' and appeared in James Wan's horror film 'Malignant'. Her other credits include 'Taurus', alongside 'Machine Gun Kelly', 'Scoot McNairy' and 'Megan Fox', and 'Novitiate', which starred Margaret Qualley and Melissa Leo. Hasson will next appear in 'The Altruists', a limited series from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions.

Although the story is set in the Florida Panhandle, production is based in metro Atlanta, Georgia. According to local reporting, the series will use Eagle Rock Studios in Stone Mountain as its production base. Filming was scheduled to begin in late September 2026 and continue through February 2027. Atlanta has become a regular production hub for film and television projects, offering studio facilities and locations that can stand in for other parts of the United States. The Georgia production base allows the team to build the world of the story while keeping the setting rooted in Florida.

A still of Maddie Hasson — (Image Source: Instagram | @maddiehassonofficial)

Craig Gillespie and Annie Marter executive produce through Fortunate Jack Productions. Zicherman, DeLappe and Brottman also serve as executive producers, while Garner executive produces through her production company, Alma Margo. Tomorrow Studios, the company behind 'One Piece' and 'Physical', produces the series. The project was developed through the studio's first-look deals with Garner's Alma Margo and Gillespie's Fortunate Jack Productions. Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner also executive produce.