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Jennifer Garner’s ‘The Five Star Weekend’ gets exciting future update after record-breaking Peacock run

Peacock’s limited series has become the platform’s most-watched scripted show to date following a record-breaking streaming run.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Five Star Weekend' (Cover Image Source: X | @peacock)
A still from 'The Five Star Weekend' (Cover Image Source: X | @peacock)

Jennifer Garner’s ‘The Five Star Weekend’ will return for Season 2 after becoming Peacock’s most-watched scripted series of all time in terms of overall reach. The renewal changes the future of a show that was first presented as a limited series based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2023 novel. Peacock announced the pickup following a strong debut. Season 1 passed 2.1 billion viewing minutes and ranked among Nielsen’s top five streaming originals during its first two weeks. A release date and production schedule for the new season have not been announced.

‘The Five Star Weekend’ follows Hollis Shaw, played by Garner, as she brings together friends from different stages of her life for a weekend in Nantucket after the death of her husband. D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, and Chloë Sevigny play the other women at the center of the gathering. Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant also appear in the first season. The launch also helped boost Hilderbrand’s novel into the Top 10 of The New York Times bestseller list, according to Peacock.

Jennifer Garner in a still from 'The Five Star Weekend' (Image Source: X | @peacock)
Jennifer Garner in a still from 'The Five Star Weekend' (Image Source: X | @peacock)

Creator Bekah Brunstetter had discussed continuing the story before the renewal was confirmed. In an earlier interview with Variety, she said the series could shift its attention among the five central women while adding a new member to the group each season. “From the beginning, we thought, ‘In a perfect world, well, there’s five Stars. Who is the new fifth Star?’” Brunstetter said. “That’s a fun setup, and then you could focus a little bit on a different Star every season.”

Brunstetter also said the show could move beyond Nantucket and use a new destination for each trip. “I think we would do another warm [location] and then a cold, but it would go to different places, like a ‘White Lotus’ vibe,” she told Variety. Peacock has not confirmed which location, character, or new “fifth star” will feature in Season 2. The renewal announcement only confirmed that the story will continue with another trip.

“It’s such a joy and privilege to create a world that people want to keep living in,” Brunstetter said in Peacock’s renewal announcement. “I’m so thrilled by the chance to give fans of the show more time with the stars, and dig even further into these incredible characters. Knowing how deeply committed they are to this trip, I can’t wait to take them on their next adventure.”

Garner also addressed the pickup and indicated that the cast has not been told what comes next. “If you’re curious about what’s going to happen next, imagine how we feel!” she said. “We’re grateful to Elin, Bekah, our producers, directors, and Peacock for hosting the ultimate girls’ weekend that will be season two.” Peacock has not yet announced whether every Season 1 cast member will return.

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