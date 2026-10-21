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‘The Night Agent’ star joins Julia Garner in Apple TV’s ‘Guilty Creatures’

Julia Garner will also star in the series alongside Lewis Pullman and Maddie Hasson
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
(L) A still from 'The Night Agent'; (R) Julia Garner attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations (Cover Image Source: (L) Netflix; (R) Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)
(L) A still from 'The Night Agent'; (R) Julia Garner attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations (Cover Image Source: (L) Netflix; (R) Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

While fans wait for the upcoming final season of ‘The Night Agent’, the action series' lead actor, Gabriel Basso, will soon appear in another series. According to Deadline, Basso has joined Apple TV’s thriller drama ‘Guilty Creatures.’ Julia Garner will also star in the series and serve as an executive producer. The series will also feature regular cast members including Lewis Pullman and Maddie Hasson. Mary-Louise Parker is also set to join the cast, as previously announced. Craig Gillespie will direct the project, with Stuart Zicherman serving as a showrunner, and Tomorrow Studios producing.

A still from 'The Night Agent' Season 2 featuring Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland (Image Source: Netflix)

Sarah DeLappe is adapting the highly anticipated thriller from Mikita Brottman’s true-crime book, 'Guilty Creatures: S*x, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida.' As per the publication, the show will delve into the psyche of a romance between two youngsters that culminates in murder. The series will shed light on their lives and the impact of living as killers for so many years. Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partner, will produce the series, which is being developed through the studios’ first-look deal with Garner’s Alma Margo and Gillespie’s Fortunate Jack Productions. The EP team includes Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, as well as Garner’s Alma Margo. Zicherman and DeLappe are also among the EPs.

Basso’s role as the titular character in Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ earned him national fame and a strong fan following. His role as Peter Sutherland alongside Rose (played by Luciane Buchanan) quickly became a fan favorite. The series also became the streamer’s Most Popular English Series. The upcoming fourth and final season of the series is set to premiere in 2027.

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