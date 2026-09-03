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When is 'Supergirl' coming to HBO Max? Milly Alcock's DCU film finally gets streaming date

Milly Alcock’s 'Supergirl' begins streaming on HBO Max after earning $126 million worldwide in theaters, and it's coming sooner than you think.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Milly Alcock as Supergirl in a still from 'Supergirl' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)
Milly Alcock as Supergirl in a still from 'Supergirl' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl’ is coming to HBO Max on September 10, 2026, giving fans their next chance to watch Alcock’s take on Kara Zor-El at home. The movie hit theaters on June 26 and marked the second major film in the DC Universe reboot led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Craig Gillespie directed ‘Supergirl’ from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. Alcock leads the cast as Kara Zor-El, with Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa also starring. HBO also plans to air the movie on its linear channel on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET. An American Sign Language version will also stream on HBO Max.

Milly Alcock as Supergirl in a still from 'Supergirl'
Milly Alcock as Supergirl in a still from 'Supergirl' (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

‘Supergirl’ follows Kara Zor-El as she leaves Earth and heads into space with Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young alien girl seeking revenge. Ruthye travels with Kara to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hill, who murdered her father. The movie draws from Tom King and Bilquis Evely's DC comic ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.’ The film also gives Kara a different tone from the more traditional version of Supergirl. DC's official material describes Alcock's character as taking the spotlight with a more irreverent edge.

Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El and Supergirl. She became widely known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's ‘House of the Dragon’ before taking the lead role in the new DCU film. The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills and Eve Ridley as Ruthye.

David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham also appear in the movie. David Corenswet and Jason Momoa reprise their DCU roles as Superman and Lobo. Alcock's version of Kara first appeared in ‘Superman.’ ‘Supergirl’ then gives the character her own story and expands the DCU's cosmic side.

Milly Alcock as Supergirl in a still from 'Supergirl'
Milly Alcock as Supergirl in a still from 'Supergirl' (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

Director Craig Gillespie is known for films such as ‘I, Tonya’, ‘Cruella,’ and ‘Lars and the Real Girl.’ The film also features cinematographer Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, and composer Claudia Sarne, according to DC's official credits.

'Supergirl' finished its theatrical run with about $126.4 million worldwide, including roughly $72.4 million domestically and $54 million internationally. Its domestic opening weekend brought in about $37.1 million. The movie had a reported production budget of about $170 million, according to The Numbers. Its worldwide theatrical gross fell below that figure before marketing and distribution costs.

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