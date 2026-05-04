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Netflix confirms 'Night Manager' Season 4 but there's a major catch

Season 3 featured Peter Sutherland's boss, FBI director Mosley, revealing that he will be getting a partner to work together.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, as seen in New York City (Image Source: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)
Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, as seen in New York City (Image Source: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland, who leads 'The Night Agent', is all set to embark on a fourth and final adventure. Streaming platform giant Netflix announced on Monday that 'The Night Agent' will conclude with the upcoming Season 4, serving as the final installment of the popular espionage thriller. As of this writing, not much is known about the next season, except for the fact that it is soon commencing principal photography in Los Angeles. An official release window has not yet been announced. 

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in 'The Night Manager' season 3 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in 'The Night Manager' season 3 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Series creator Shawn Ryan explained in a statement, "Ever since the initial success of ‘The Night Agent,’ I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey. I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget." The show follows Basso as Sutherland, a formerly low-level FBI agent who has faced increasingly challenging and dangerous cases over the past seasons as he works his way through the Bureau's counterintelligence group, Night Action. 

Amanda Warren, Gabriel Basso, and Albert Jones in season 3 of ‘The Night Agent (Cover image credit: Netflix | Photo by Christopher Saunders)
Amanda Warren, Gabriel Basso, and Albert Jones in season 3 of ‘The Night Agent (Cover image credit: Netflix | Photo by Christopher Saunders)

It was previously confirmed that the upcoming fourth season will also star Titus Welliver, Li Jun Li, Trevante Rhodes, and Elizabeth Lail as new additions to the ensemble cast. Ever since 'The Night Agent' debuted on the streamer back in March, 2023, the show has been a top hit and one of the biggest draws for the streamer. Season 3, which premiered in February 2026, spent a total of four weeks on Netflix's internal worldwide top 10 chart and on Nielsen's U.S. ratings. The ratings subsequently peaked during the second week after the third season's release. Despite this success, Season 3 paled in comparison to the first and second seasons. The debut season of 'The Night Agent' spent a total of 17 weeks on Netflix's Top 10 list and ranked 7th on Nielsen's charts. 

Similarly, Season 2 ran for six weeks worldwide and finished fifth in Nielsen ratings. Season 3 concluded with Sutherland's boss, FBI Director Mosley, played by Albert Jones, breaking the news that Sutherland would soon have to work with a partner. The show is based on a novel written by Matthew Quirk and is produced by Sony Pictures TV. The third season was executive-produced by Ryan in association with Marney Hochman and his MiddKid Productions. 

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