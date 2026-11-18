Netflix orders another Harlan Coben thriller from ‘I Will Find You’ creators

'The Innocent' follows Matt Hunter, whose life begins to unravel when he and his wife try to buy a house in his old hometown

For the viewers who enjoyed Netflix’s ‘I Will Find You’, the streamer has an exciting update about another Harlan Coben adaptation. The author's New York Times bestselling novel 'The Innocent' is getting a thriller series. The book was previously adapted into a Spanish-language limited series, and now Netflix is bringing another version of Coben's story to audiences worldwide. Netflix describes ‘The Innocent,’ stating that it follows “Matt Hunter, a New Jersey man whose tranquil life hides a dark past. When he and his wife, Olivia, try to buy a house in Matt’s old hometown, things begin to unravel — and people start to turn up dead. With Matt as the prime suspect, the couple will have to operate outside the law to clear his name and save their future.”

Harlan Coben attends the New York premiere of 'I Will Find You' at The Plaza Hotel on June 17, 2026 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano)

For the upcoming thriller, the EP team includes Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien of StoryMath. They also serve as showrunners and writers. Interestingly, they also worked on ‘I Will Find You,’ which ranked No. 5 on Netflix's Most Popular English TV list this year. 'The Innocent' will mark their next collaboration with the streamer. In a joint statement, the showrunners shared, “We’re thrilled to call Netflix our home and couldn’t be more grateful to our friends Jinny Howe, Cole Galvin, James Flannery, Mike Azzolino, and of course, the incredible Harlan Coben, for their continued partnership.” They added, “Bringing I Will Find You to life and seeing it connect with audiences around the world was an amazing experience. We’re excited to bring our signature brand of twisty and propulsive storytelling to The Innocent and the many new stories we look forward to telling at Netflix.”

A still from 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix | I Will Find You)

Additionally, Netflix Vice President of Drama Series Cole Galvin called Harlan Coben “one of the great creative partnerships at Netflix,” adding that ‘The Innocent,’ will mark their 15th story together. “Nobody builds a can’t-look-away thriller like Harlan, Robert Hull, Bryan Wyndrandt and Steven Lilien brought their own dynamic creativity to I Will Find You, a global hit for us.” He added that the streamer has welcomed the team and that they can't wait for audiences around the world “to get hooked on their ‘Innocent.’”