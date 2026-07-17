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Jenna Ortega to star opposite Oscar nominee in Warner Bros.’ sports drama ‘Nasty’ — here’s when it releases

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega's next movie is all about the high-pressure world of gymnastics
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 34 MINUTES AGO
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in 'Wednesday' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Helen Sloane)
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in 'Wednesday' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Helen Sloane)

Jenna Ortega has lined up another major movie. The ‘Wednesday’ star is set to headline ‘Nasty’, a sports drama from Warner Bros. and Clockwork, where she will share the screen with Oscar nominee Rose Byrne. Cameras are expected to start rolling this fall. While Warner Bros. has not announced an exact premiere date, the studio has confirmed that ‘Nasty’ is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027. The film will be directed by Mary Bronstein, who is coming off one of the strongest moments of her career after collaborating with Byrne on ‘If I Had Legs I'd Kick You’. That film earned Byrne massive recognition, including her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Their successful partnership is now continuing with ‘Nasty’; however, this time the story is about the fiercely competitive world of elite gymnastics.

At the center of the film is a gifted young gymnast chasing one of the biggest dreams in sports: a place on the U.S. Olympic team. But making the squad isn't simply about acing routines or earning high scores. According to the film's official logline, the athlete's toughest obstacle isn't another competitor standing across the mat. Instead, the greatest challenge comes from the person who is supposed to guide her: her coach. Although Warner Bros. has not officially revealed which actress is playing the gymnast or the coach, Ortega and Byrne are expected to anchor the story as its two main figures. The screenplay comes from Isabella Jarosz, whose script earned a place on the 2024 Black List, the annual survey highlighting Hollywood's most-liked unproduced screenplays.

Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne pose for photos [Image Source: Instagram | @jennaortega (L); @fullyrosebyrne (R)]
Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne pose for photos (Image Source: Instagram | @jennaortega (L); @fullyrosebyrne (R))

‘Nasty’ also marked Jarosz's first script sale, giving the writer a high-profile debut with one of the industry's biggest studios. Behind the scenes, Ortega is taking on more than acting duties. She is also producing the film alongside LuckyChap. The role arrives during one of the busiest stretches of Ortega's career. She recently received an Emmy nomination in the comedy category for her performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's global hit ‘Wednesday’. In addition to that, she already has two Golden Globe nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for playing the iconic character. Her relationship with Warner Bros. has also become increasingly strong over the past few years. Ortega previously appeared in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, which became the biggest box-office success of her career, earning over $452 million worldwide.

The actress isn't slowing down anytime soon. She is also set to star opposite Glen Powell in J.J. Abrams' upcoming film ‘The Great Beyond’, another Warner Bros. production. The project was originally expected to hit theaters on November 13, 2026, but the studio has reshuffled its release calendar. It is now scheduled to arrive in theaters and IMAX on October 1, 2027, placing it in the same year as ‘Nasty’. For Byrne, ‘Nasty’ offers her another chance to work with Bronstein after their collaboration on ‘If I Had Legs I'd Kick You’.

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