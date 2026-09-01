Is Nathan Fillion leaving 'The Rookie'? Guy Gardner role could bring in a new lead for ABC drama

Nathan Fillion’s future on 'The Rookie' faces new questions as Season 9 brings major changes to the ABC drama.

‘The Rookie’ is heading into Season 9 with a major cast change. ABC’s long-running police drama will introduce another rookie after Miles Penn completes his time in the program. The change raises a bigger question about the show’s future. Could Nathan Fillion’s growing DC role as Guy Gardner affect his place on ‘The Rookie’? For now, the answer appears to be no, as nothing suggests that the 55-year-old is leaving the ABC drama.

ABC plans to bring ‘The Rookie’ back during the 2026-27 midseason and has placed it alongside returning shows such as ‘Will Trent,’ ‘Shifting Gears,’ and ‘High Potential.’ Production on Season 9 has already started. The new season will pick up after the events involving the abduction of Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen and will bring changes across Mid-Wilshire. Wesley Evers and Wade Grey will follow new paths, and Bailey Nune will have a larger question around her place in the story.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford in a still from 'The Rookie' Season 8 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Sky Show CH)

The biggest structural change involves the show's rookie position. Miles Penn has completed his time in the rookie program. His completion of the program leaves the series in need of a new character to fill the titular rookie role. Alexi Hawley has confirmed plans to introduce another rookie.

The creator has even discussed rotating several new rookies through the series instead of following one character for multiple seasons. That plan reflects how the series has changed since its 2018 debut.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Nathan Fillion attends ABC Television's Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on January 08, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

When ‘The Rookie’ premiered, John Nolan stood at the center of the story. Fillion played the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department, and Nolan's decision to join the force drove the original premise. The series later expanded its focus to other officers.

Celina Juarez took over the rookie storyline before Miles entered the picture. Nolan now works as a training officer rather than a newcomer to the force. His role has changed, but his importance to the series has not. Fillion's growing work outside ABC has raised fresh questions about his future. He recently appeared as Guy Gardner in HBO Max's ‘Lanterns,’ adding another major television role to his schedule.

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey in a still from 'The Rookie' Season 8 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Sky Show CH)

Furthermore, he has long remained connected to the ‘Firefly’ franchise. That gives Fillion more projects beyond ‘The Rookie,’ but nothing currently suggests Nolan is leaving the ABC drama. The show's format gives Nolan room to remain a major character even after another actor takes the rookie position.

The new recruit can carry the title concept, while Nolan continues to lead stories with the wider Mid-Wilshire team. That setup could help ‘The Rookie’ keep its original identity without keeping Nolan in the same role forever.