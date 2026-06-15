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DC Studios boss reveals exciting update on two major DCU projects, including new 'Superman' spinoff

DCU's upcoming major theatrical release includes 'Supergirl' featuring Milly Alcock in the leading role of Kara Zor-El.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still from the 2025 DCU movie 'Superman' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dcofficial)
A still from the 2025 DCU movie 'Superman' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dcofficial)

The new DC Universe, which kicked off with its 'Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters' earlier, is now moving ahead towards furthering its expanse. The new DC Universe officially began with James Gunn's 'Superman,' which launched the franchise's first theatrical chapter as Krypton's last son. Gunn's DCU is now poised to catapult several other movies and shows into similar heights of fame. Speaking in a new interview with @GoodNerd23, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran addressed concerns about Justice League's incorporation in the DCU when he said, "We know eventually, you head in that direction. We really are just talking about those movies that we've announced and those projects we've announced." 

Furthermore, Safran's list of upcoming DCU projects includes "Supergirl, Lanterns for HBO, and Clayface this fall. Man of Tomorrow, The Batman - Part II. You know we're going to do The Brave and the Bold, which brings Batman into the DCU." Safran also reaffirmed that the previously announced Jimmy Olsen-focused 'Superman' spinoff remains in development. He also revealed, "We've talked about the Gorilla Grodd show for HBO that we'll start shooting this year. That's big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that." It is interesting to note that this is the first time the upcoming show has been referred to as an HBO property. 

Character still of David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @superman)
Character still of David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @superman)

On the other hand, while acknowledging that it might be a while before 'Justice League' is assembled, Safran also noted, "In terms of what goes on beyond that, we’ll talk about that when the time is right. But it’s really important for us, like with everything, to get the scripts right, to get the story right, we’re not in any rush. We want to do it right, we want to do it well, we want the stories to be crafted in a beautiful fashion, and having a creative visionary like James Gunn at the head of DC gives us such an incredible advantage. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to work alongside him to tell these grand stories with these grand characters that we respect so much." 

Milly Alcock in a still from 'Supergirl' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Warner Bros.)
Milly Alcock in a still from 'Supergirl' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

The character's most notable live-action appearance came in The CW's The Flash, where he was voiced by David Sobolov. If it moves forward, the project would mark Grodd's second major live-action appearance. As of this writing, the upcoming project does not have a title and was first revealed to be in the pipeline back in November, 2025. Elsewhere, DCU's upcoming major film 'Supergirl' arrives in theatres on June 26. 

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