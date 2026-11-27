Is ‘South Park’ ending? Satirical comedy finale scores a near perfect IMDB score, marking a historic high

‘South Park’ concluded Season 29 with Mr Kim being thrown into space and Kenny coming back from the dead.

‘South Park’ Season 29, which was renamed ‘South America ’, aired its finale, titled “City Endings”, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The season ended with a series of exciting events, including Kenny’s highly anticipated return. Viewers witnessed Kenny coming back from the dead in the opening scene. Witnessing that, Stan, Kyle, and Cartman were shocked. Soon, they learned that Butters had a copy of ‘GTA VI’, despite the local power outage. “Damn it, Mayor! We have waited over a decade for this game to come out,” exclaimed one angry South American resident. “Do you have any idea how ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ works? If it shuts up while it’s saving or during a mission, you lose everything.”

A still from ‘South Park’ Season 29 finale (Image Source: Instagram | @southpark)

Notably, later in the episode, Kenny returns in a terrifying appearance, setting up future stories. With the current season concluding, fans also saw the series get its official name, ‘South Park,’ back from ‘South America.’ It also featured storylines involving cyberattacks and AI data centers, which got a much-needed conclusion.

‘South Park’ Season 29 ended with the season’s action-packed series of events, especially with Lu Kim, the Asian American owner of City Wok and now City Ending massage, walking away with the heaviest storylines. He was placed under suspicious watch by armed South American residents. They seemed aware of a Chinese spy, which refers to a recent international scandal, making the ending feel inevitable.

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By the end of the episode, the Mayor of South America admits her mistakes: “I owe you all an apology. Since the town changed its name, I’ve taken bribes. I’ve looked the other way, and I did make a deal with billionaires.” She added, “But I’ve learned that even though we must build data centers because there is a very real threat from the Chinese in the AI arms race, we can’t let that change who we are.” Soon, billionaire winnies shoot Mr Kim as he went into space and ‘South Park’ Season 29 (aka ‘South America’) concluded. The season finale scored a near-perfect 9.9 out of 10 on IMDb, and fans can now stream it on Paramount+.