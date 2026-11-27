Where is ‘The Hunting Wives’ filmed? The real locations behind Netflix’s Maple Brook

Season 2 premiered on November 26, and all eight episodes were shot in the same region as Season 1

Maple Brook is back on Netflix as ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 was released on Thanksgiving (26 November) with eight episodes ready for holiday binging. Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) are on the outs at the beginning of the season, while Margo’s oil-tycoon husband Jed (Dermot Mulroney) is in the middle of a gubernatorial campaign and everything’s going down in an obviously East Texas setting.

A still from ‘The Hunting Wives’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum | Photo by Dana Hawley)

Interestingly, the filming never moved anywhere near Texas, as Maple Brook is actually Downtown Mooresville, North Carolina. What’s On Netflix reports that the production filmed all eight episodes of Season 2 around Charlotte and Lake Norman with the streets of Mooresville, including the blocks surrounding its Main Street and East Wilson Street, doubling for Maple Brook. The first season was filmed in the same part of North Carolina, so Mooresville has been home to Maple Brook for two seasons.

Meanwhile, the fancy homes in the series are actual properties. In fact, one of them is available for reservation. Margo and Jed’s log-cabin lake house, Azalea Retreat, can be rented by guests, and their 14,000-square-foot stone mansion is called Stone Haven Estate. The forest where the hunting wives operate is the Falcon Trail Trailhead located in Richfield, and was used as the Maple Brook forest in both seasons.

Coyote Joe’s, the country bar where the group unwinds, is a real Charlotte club and retains its real name. What-A-Burger, which features in Season 1, Episode 2, is also the real deal, although some locals were miffed as the North Carolina What-A-Burger is not affiliated with the Texas chain. For Season 2, a banner was swapped at Queen’s University of Charlotte to stand in for Baylor University, and filming also took place at Clutch Studios, located in Huntersville, in March 2026.

A still from ‘The Hunting Wives’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum | Photo by Dana Hawley)

Axios Charlotte noted the presence of the Season 1 city locations as well. The more-than-100-year-old Park Church in Charlotte appears as Holy Horizon Church. In Episode 4, Margo and Callie meet for mimosas in the Dilworth Tasting Room, and in Episode 8, they get a drink at Chapter 6, a Mediterranean restaurant in South End. The motel on Sugar Creek Road, which features prominently in the latter half of Season 1, had been closed for a while and is situated amongst a cluster of budget motels that are being redeveloped as affordable housing.

Sadly, it looks like Maple Brook’s North Carolina run is coming to an end. Per WSOC, a producer apparently reached out to production staff and informed them that North Carolina is no longer able to fund its incentive program, and the series is going to start moving to Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, filming for Season 3 will run from December 2 to April 9 in Great Point Studios, Douglasville, referencing IATSE 479 info. The show was renewed for a third season by Netflix in October, even before the debut of Season 2. All of Season 2’s eight episodes are currently available on Netflix.