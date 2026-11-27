Where does ‘Nocturne’ take place? Apple TV’s crime thriller's fictional world has real-life roots

The Apple TV thriller built its fictional town from real places across five Pennsylvania counties

The Swedish crime novels ‘The Sandman’ and ‘Lazarus’ by Lars Kepler were given a new setting in Apple TV’s ‘Nocturne.’ The 10-episode drama, which premiered on October 30, starts with a teenager who has been missing for three years, returning from the woods. However, the forests in the series are a long way from the books’ Scandinavian roots. The story takes place in Fairhaven, which is a small fictional town in western Pennsylvania. Showrunner John Hlavin places it northwest of downtown Pittsburgh, TribLive reports. Former Philadelphia murder detective Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) moves there in search of peace, but the town and his family are targeted by serial killer Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham).

A still from ‘Nocturne’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

One of Fairhaven’s most secure locations is Riverside Psychiatric Hospital, where Jurek is held in an underground secure cell. FBI agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz) also infiltrates the facility by posing as a patient. Interestingly, the hospital's exterior was digitally enhanced to resemble Brutalist architecture. These buildings are actually based at the Community College of Allegheny County’s South Campus in West Mifflin. The cell was constructed within the former Cinelease Studios in Warrendale. Upper-floor scenes were filmed at Tech One in Monroeville. Overall, the production used locations across five counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, and Westmoreland.

Although the series is primarily set in Pennsylvania, its pilot episode was initially written by series creator Rowan Joffé with a Maine setting, as he sought locations with geographical similarities to Sweden, as noted by Hlavin in the Albuquerque Journal. Hlavin wanted to avoid a setting defined only by snow and mountains. Western Pennsylvania offered forests, a rural environment, and more.

A still from ‘Nocturne’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Axios Pittsburgh identified additional local locations featured in ‘Nocturne.’ Dormont’s Potomac Avenue restaurant, the Dor-Stop Restaurant, was rebranded as The Counter Stop. The Rochester-Bridgewater Bridge also serves as the Butler Bridge, and it is here that Michael Frost is found in Episode 1. Additionally, a digitally inserted picture of ‘Prudence,’ a Maxo Vanka mural from the St Nicholas Croatian Church in Millvale, is displayed on the wall of a rowhouse. Images of Pittsburgh’s skyline and the cooing of doves are also featured in calmer scenes. Further locations include Allegheny River Terminals in New Kensington, Armstrong Cement in Cabot, and the forests around Freeport, Harmony, and Sarver. Filming took place in 2025, and the series was then known by its temporary title, ‘Parallax.’ Apple TV releases one new episode every Friday.