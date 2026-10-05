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James Gunn reveals plans for next movie after 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn's 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ is set to release on July 9, 2027
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
James Gunn attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Superman' at TCL Chinese Theatre (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
James Gunn attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Superman' at TCL Chinese Theatre (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

James Gunn recently surprised his fans with a delightful announcement on Threads. During a conversation with @leepacebatman, the 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ director revealed that he was in the process of writing his next movie. When asked about his next project, Gunn replied, “Already in it. I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!!” The announcement has sparked speculation among DC fans about what the filmmaker could be planning. As the co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn has several potential projects to choose from, including the possibility of continuing his ‘Superman’ saga. While the filmmaker has not revealed what his next movie will be, he said in 2024 that professionally, he is “pure DC,” suggesting that his next project could be set within the DC Universe.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 19: James Gunn attends the
James Gunn attends the 'Superman' World Tour Manila stop on June 19, 2025, in Manila, Philippines (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Acayan)

The response also offered an update on the highly anticipated 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow.’ Gunn’s previous comment confirmed that the sequel’s assembly cut is complete. In a separate post on August 26, Gunn revealed that the movie had finished filming. "That's a wrap on principal photography for Man of Tomorrow. Truly a joyful experience, and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew," he shared. The movie is slated to release on July 9, 2027, and will feature archenemies Superman and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) teaming up against superintelligent alien android Brainiac. Gunn previously told Variety that the sequel highlights Superman and Lex Luthor's relationship. "At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," the director shared. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Character still of David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @superman)
Character still of Superman in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ (Image Source: Instagram | @superman)

David Corenswet, who plays Superman, mentioned in his ET interview that the movie reminds him of another iconic sequel. “The thing that I thought of was the opening of The Empire Strikes Back, and how excited I was every time I watched that movie, when you meet Luke and Han and Leia,” Corenswet said. “It was really exciting hearing James talk about how he wanted to bring the characters, especially the relationships of Superman and Lex, and then of Clark and Lois, into their second phase.” He added, “They’ve been through more in the interim, and so in Man of Tomorrow, we meet them in those more solid, established situations.” “But the stakes are obviously that those things are going to be put at risk.” 

Nicholas Hoult in 'Superman' (Cover image credit: YouTube | DC Studios)
A still of Lex Luthor in 'Superman' (Image Source: YouTube | DC Studios)

The movie will feature other returning characters, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

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