‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 Premiere: Jessie Graff faces mind-bending new course in wildest footwear

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 opens its gates to legends and newbies, hoping to become the ultimate ninja.

'American Ninja Warrior' returned for Season 18 on Monday, and fans can not keep calm. Several old and new faces made their way to the legendary obstacle course in the premiere episode titled 'Western Regional Qualifying 1.' One of the old faces that garnered considerable attention was Jessie Graff. For those unaware, Graff has been participating in the show since 2013. She has achieved several milestones over the years, and this time, she returned to fulfil another landmark feat in Las Vegas, Nevada. The legendary contestant aimed to complete the complex obstacle course in a new pair of heels.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila in American Ninja Warrior Season 18 (Image Source: NBC | Scott Everett White)

Graff clarified that the heels she was wearing were not typical by any means. It was special footwear designed by her friend that aligned perfectly with the complicated obstacle. Though they looked like heels, the footwear pressed down whenever she ran on surfaces similar to the course. The 2026 course features famous obstacles like the Shrinking Steps, Diamond Dash, Kite Surfer, Kaleidoscope, and Warped Wall. It also has a new addition named Roller Bags. The show uploaded a video featuring Graff taking on the course. She easily went through the Shrinking Steps, Diamond Dash, and Roller Bags. In Kite Surfer, Kaleidoscope, and the Warped Wall, she took her sweet time. Before facing the Warped Wall, Graff quips, "How will I do it?" and then proceeds to do it in heels. Graff walked the talk and pressed the buzzer in those striking h heels.

Graff was not the only one who pressed the buzzer on premiere night. Rai Flores and his mentor, Deren Perez from Guam, also achieved the feat, but in typical shoes. Max Mason was another entry in the brief list, who ran the course in honor of his departed friend, Vince. Baylee Beckstrand, who ran before Graff, was the first woman finisher of the night. Simeon Serrano hit the buzzer in the presence of his father, who accompanied him even after being enveloped in burn scars. Josiah Pippel, one of the youngest competitors in the show at 15 years old, also pressed the buzzer. John Mack and Papal Ninja attempted the Mega Wall in the pursuit of a $10,000 bonus, but failed. All of these people qualified for the next round. Brian Beckstrand, Baylee's father, was also given the ticket to the upcoming round due to being the fastest of the remaining contestants.

Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Daniella Blanchard on American Ninja Warrior Season 18 (Image Source: NBC | Scott Everett White)

Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, guessed the fastest contestant of the night. Akbar turned out to be correct, as he picked Josiah, who finished the entire course in under a minute. By virtue of being the fastest, Josiah got a shot at the Mega Wall and overcame it. The episode ended with Josiah celebrating his hard-earned win. 'American Ninja Warrior' will return next Monday at 9/8c on NBC.