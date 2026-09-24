Where was 'Survivor 51' filmed? Open Era kickstarts in a familiar location

'Survivor' Season 51 is hosted by Jeff Probst, and new episodes air every Wednesday on CBS

After decades on air, 'Survivor' has reinvented itself with its 51st season. This season's theme is 'The Open Era,' and it is set to include several twists and advantages that could change everything. The season will feature numerous firsts, but all of them will take place in a familiar location. For the 19th consecutive season, the show was filmed in Fiji. “Twenty-six years after it first premiered, Survivor continues to prove both the ultimate test of physical and mental will as well as the adventure of a lifetime,” CBS shared in a statement. “Castaways stranded on the beaches of Fiji are tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings, and navigating an unpredictable social game to ensure their torch stays lit,” it added.

A still from 'Survivor 51' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

The ongoing edition marks the CBS show's 20th season in Fiji. According to Moviedelic, the 51st season used the Mamanuca Islands as its primary production location. The promos and the recently aired episode featured Mamanuca's live coral reefs, pristine sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters. Some eagle-eyed viewers also spotted Monuriki Island, located off the coast of Viti Levu, in the promos. Jeff Probst revealed that the location's challenges play a part in the season. “(Season) 51 actually has a little bit of everything. They do get some tough weather, and there’s a couple of nights where — and we see it in the season — they come out of it really wrecked," he shared with TV Insider.

The season was filmed between April 18, 2026, and May 13, 2026. According to the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, authorities established temporary filming exclusion zones around Monu Riki, Monu, Tavua, Yadua, Yanuya, and Mana islands from April 15 through July 3, 2026. This detail offers some insight into the locations used for filming. Mana Island reportedly served as the show’s main base camp during Season 50 and may have served the same function in Season 51.

A still from 'Survivor 51' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

‘Survivor’ may change significantly in the future, but Fiji is unlikely to lose its spot as the show’s permanent home. Probst previously shared that having one consistent location helps provide better living conditions for the production team. “Now that we’ve filmed in Fiji for 10 years, we have a routine,” Probst told Business Insider. “It doesn’t change the demands of the actual show, but it does help the prep, and it gets rid of a lot of unforeseen problems.” 'Survivor 51' will return next Wednesday on CBS.