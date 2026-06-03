‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 will finally see Nathan address his fallout with Joe and we can't wait

Captain Sandy welcomed Nathan and mentioned the deckhands who would be working under him

Bravo recently released a sneak peek for the much-awaited ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11. It featured returning cast members, including Captain Sandy Yawn, Aesha Scott, Nathan Gallagher, and new crew members Cooper Dawson, Luke Brumer, Gen Lillie, Kayley Smith, Kat Johnston, and Joy Lefaucheur. The trailer included glimpses from two days before the charter season, showing crew members traveling through airports and arriving in Croatia. Gael and Nathan boarded from Sydney, Australia, while fan-favorite Aesha boarded her flight from Tauranga, New Zealand. With her unique, humorous style, she joked, “I’m about to become Cro-Aesha.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 sneak peek featuring Aesha Scott (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Nathan and Gael rented a place in Dubrovnik, Croatia, since they now have a newborn son, Kayden. In a private confessional, Nathan reflected on his relationship with Gael and shed light on how it progressed. “After last season, me and Gael decided to give it another chance.” The two traveled together and “had an absolute blast.” He added, “And then when Gael went back to Sydney, she called me saying she was pregnant and I was like holys**t.” Nathan mentioned that he wanted to spend as much time with his family as possible. “I’m also just trying to find my feet in the new dad role. I want to be a good partner.” He mentioned that he was feeling the pressure of managing different aspects of his life, as he said, “I mean, moral of the story is I feel f**king pressure. They say pressure makes diamonds. I mean, I am hoping.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 sneak peek featuring Nathan, Gael, and their son Kayden (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

In the meantime, Captain Sandy went through the new crew members' resumes, while Aesha arrived and saw the yacht, Akira One. “She’s gorgeous,” she noted. She went in to see Captain Sandy right away. “Full disclosure, Sandy and I flew into town early to get more familiar with everything,” confessed Aesha. The two enjoyed water activities as they scouted beautiful locations for the guests. Aesha also opened up about her upcoming wedding and recent engagement with Scott. “Scott and I are getting married after this charter season, but Sandy’s my work wife. The marriage is going really strong,” she joked. Soon, Nathan arrived and greeted the Captain, who congratulated him on becoming a dad.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 sneak peek featuring Captain Sandy Yawn (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

During their conversation, the Captain mentioned the deckhands who would be working under him. She took out the resumes and told him that there was one particular deckhand who would make Nathan “happy.” As she opened Joe Bradley’s profile, Nathan reacted, “Jesus Christ. This is going to be interesting.” “We just haven’t really talked,” revealed Nathan. Captain Sandy was surprised to hear this and recalled how the duo was “bromancing all the time” during the last season. “So the bromance and stuff, it stopped,” he noted. In a private confessional, Nathan added, “Coming to the end of last season, the way he (Joe) was treating women was f**ked. I haven’t talked to him since. I was like, 'Do I really want to be in this person’s company anymore?' And I don’t.” Learning about Nathan and Joe’s fallout, Captain Sandy told the cameras, “I’m going to make sure that they maintain a professional relationship. But more importantly, I really hope they resolve this.”