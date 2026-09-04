Bravo breaks silence on Nathan Gallagher's 'Below Deck Mediterranean' future amid arrest warrant

On Tuesday, September 1, the New South Wales Police shared a mugshot of Nathan Gallagher on social media

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ cast member Nathan Gallagher became a major topic of discussion after the Australian police issued an arrest warrant for him. On Tuesday, September 1, 2026, the New South Wales Police shared a mugshot of the reality TV star and urged the public to contact them if they had information on his whereabouts. This comes after Gallagher was arrested in December 2025 for an alleged domestic violence incident, as per People. He was then reportedly granted conditional bail but missed a scheduled court date, leading to an arrest warrant.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Joe Bradley (L), Nathan Gallagher (Middle), and Captain Sandy Yawn (R) (Image Source: Bravo)

Amid the latest developments in his case, Bravo has broken its silence and issued a statement. A spokesperson for the network told The Hollywood Reporter, “Bravo does not plan on working with Nathan in the future.” Gallagher remains part of the ongoing ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11, as it was filmed last year. However, he will not return for Season 12, which is currently in development, after Bravo cut ties with him.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher (Image Source: Instagram | @belowdeckbravo)

According to The Daily Telegraph, via Rolling Stone, Nathan's arrest was linked to an alleged domestic violence incident involving his former partner, ‘Below Deck Med’ castmate Gael Cameron. Nathan told Rolling Stone, “I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.” He added, “What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation.”

The duo first met during Season 9 Episode 1 of the show and had an on-and-off relationship. However, things seemed to be going well for them after Season 9, and they often shared glimpses from their life online. In April 2025, they revealed they were expecting their first child together, and Season 11 saw Gael temporarily relocating with their son so Nathan could spend time with them between charters. "Look, I'm still trying to find my feet in the bosun role. And I'm also just trying to find my feet in this new dad role. I want to be a good partner. I mean, moral of the story is: I feel f--king pressure," Nathan once said during a confessional. The ongoing season sees them working through several challenges as they navigate their new roles as parents. Nathan told Rolling Stone that amid his legal trouble, his priority remains finding a way to co-parent his son with Gael, now his former partner.