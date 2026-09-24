‘The Voice’ Season 30 contestant becomes the oldest artist to earn a 4-chair turn

Kyle Davis wowed the judges with his vocals and left Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine fighting over him

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 3 featured more artists taking the stage for the Blind Auditions. Among them was Kyle Davis, a 61-year-old artist from Prince George, Virginia. Before his audition, he told the cameras, “I have had success, but ‘The Voice’ is the largest stage you step on to show people what you do all over the country. It’s never really too late. You always have to chase the dream.” He sang 'In Your Eyes,' and Kelly was the first one to turn her chair. Riley soon followed, with Adam and then Queen also turning their chairs. This made Kyle the oldest contestant to earn a four-chair turn. After the performance, Riley told Kyle that his performance was “awesome.” Kelly then asked the artist, “What the hell have you been doing?” He responded, “I was raising kids for a while, but before that, I had…had a record deal with Phil Ramone.”

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 3 featuring Kyle Davis (Image Source: YouTube | NBC)

All four coaches were impressed by Kyle’s audition. Speaking about Kyle’s voice, Kelly noted, “You have one of the voices like a Peter Gabriel, like, one of the voices like a Bono, one of the voices that’s so special and has that perfect amount of storytelling, rasp, and heartache and…” While she continued, Adam tried to stop her. However, she jokingly told him to “shut up.” While trying to convince Kyle to join Team Kelly, she said she had won the show four times. Adam then pointed out, “Me too.”

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 3 featuring Coach Kelly Clarkson reacting to Kyle Davis' Blind Audition (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

Adam told Kyle that 'In Your Eyes' was among the top three songs he had ever heard. He added, “The broken emotional feeling I get when I hear you sing, I was just enjoying it so much, and I have a feeling I’d probably be the best coach for you, just because I do believe that we have a lot of taste in common.” Kelly interrupted and said, “We do, too.” Riley then chimed in and called it a “standout performance.” He added, “You made me realize that the show being called 'The Voice' is more about a voice that’s worthy of needing to be heard. I think you’re what this show is about. Huge fan of you already.”

Queen then shared her thoughts on Kyle’s performance, starting with congratulating him. She said, “You’ve just been making music like this and killing it in Virginia. I just want to say congratulations for this moment. This has to feel amazing to be standing on that stage with your life and your history and coming so close to it, and here you are again. You deserve that four-chair turn.” Everyone waited to see which team Kyle would choose. When he revealed that he wanted to join Team Kelly, she screamed with joy. Interestingly, Kyle’s daughter submitted his audition video for the NBC show without his knowledge. He later passed the screening process and made it to the Blind Auditions, where he received afour chair turns.