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What did Max’s father do? ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 family crisis explained

After learning about the dangerous situation his father was in, Max got emotional and shared everything with Captain Sandy.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 featuring Max (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 featuring Max (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

The recently released ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 featured an unexpected series of events involving crew member Max and his estranged father. Fans saw Max receive a text at night: “Max, I need you,” from an unknown number. In the morning, he received another text: “Max? Please.” Further in the episode, Max received one more text: “Max. Please call me. It’s your father. I need you. I am trapped in Tunisia. I need money or I will be hurt.” While he was still processing his father’s texts, Max received a call from him. He asked, “Okay, so, what is all this? There are guys sending you money? What’s that about, Dad? You have to cash checks? And now you don’t even have a bank anymore?” As he talked over the phone, some of the crew members heard the conversation.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 (Image Source: @Bravo)

During the call, Max’s father responded, “Yes, and now I have no bank account.” Max told him that it was “kind of serious.” He added, “You’re mixed up in some weird stuff, Dad. F**k, you’re worrying me.” In a confessional, Max explained the situation and how his father has called him after years. “Okay, my father after years, he called me, and he’s in deep s**t. Really urgent.” Fans might not be expecting what Max shared next: “He had been, like, enrolled into, like a criminal organization of laundering money.”  

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 featuring Captain Sandy and Max (Image Source: @Bravo)

After his telephone conversation with his father was interrupted halfway, he went to see the Captain. He told Captain Sandy, “So my father…is now in Tunisia. And some criminal organization asking him to just, like, receive a check, put it in his bank account, and withdraw the money.” Max told the Captain that his father had been doing that to make money. While the two talked, Aesha was nearby and listened to the series of events. Max added, “And now the bank saw the fraud and canceled the bank account of my father. As he can’t give the money to the guys…” He got emotional thinking about how his father might already be in trouble.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 12 featuring Captain Sandy, Max, and Aesha (Image Source: @Bravo)

He told Captain Sandy, “He can’t even leave the country because he doesn’t have enough money. Now what I am going to do is, I am going to go to Tunisia to get him out of the country.” Listening to him, Aesha also got emotional while the Captain offered Max some advice. “Call the French embassy. ‘Cause that’s what they’re there for.” With tears in his eyes, Max told the Captain that he wanted to do what his father couldn’t do for him. Soon, Aesha went there and sat with Max. Captain Sandy also told Max about the travel warning that Libya had shared and asked everyone not to travel there.

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