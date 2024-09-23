What happened between Aesha Scott and Elena Dubaich? 'Below Deck Med' stew lets fame cloud her judgment

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 chief stew Aesha Scott confronts Elena Dubaich regarding her actions

ATHENS, GREECE: 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 finale was packed with drama and entertainment! In Episode 17 of Bravo's popular yacht show, Nathan Gallagher pulled chief stew Aesha Scott for a quick chat following a crew night out. Nathan informed Aesha that the second stew Elena 'Ellie' Dubaich' was talking bad about her behind her back. Nathan told Aesha that Elena felt all her hard work on the primary charters had gone in vain after the arrival of a new stew Carrie O'Neill.

Aesha was upset after hearing the news and expressed that Elena should have reached out to her instead of other crew members. “It’s very juvenile to bitch to the boat about how I’ve been treating her so poorly,” Aesha shared in a private confessional. Aesha also noted that while Elena aspires to become a chief stew one day, she isn't ready to take on a leadership role at this time. “If she wants to be a chief stew she has got a lot of growing to do," she added. It seems Aesha has let the fame cloud her judgment, overlooking the hard work and dedication Elena has shown throughout the season, especially with the arrival of new cast member Carrie. Instead of appreciating Elena's efforts, Aesha has been preoccupied with the thrill of fame.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Aesha Scott dubs Elena Dubaich 'calculated'

Aesha Scott, the chief stew on 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 has always had a rocky relationship with Elena Dubaich. In a recent episode, Aesha referred to Elena as "calculated" and expressed that she struggles to understand what goes on in Elena's mind. "She's so calculated. I don't feel like I ever truly know what Ellie is feeling", Aesha said in the confessional.

Elena expressed that Aesha has issues with everything she does, stating, "I'm just trying to prove to my boss that I can do this job. How is she supposed to write a reference saying that I could be a good chief stew if she's never seen any sort of leadership skills from me?"

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 stars Aesha Scott and Elena Dubaich disagree over Carrie O'Neill's arrival

Carrie O'Neill joined the cast of the Bravo show during a crew shortage, and Aesha and Elena were never on the same page about her arrival. In the show, Aesha shared that there have been moments where she felt that Elena was crossing her boundaries by showcasing her authority to Carrie and Bri Muller .

On the other hand, Elena didn’t share the same feelings, expressing, "I feel like I have to check out a little bit because I don’t like how I am being treated. I fully understand that Aesha wants the highest yacht standards but the way she is going about it she is achieving the opposite effect."