‘Sheriff Country’ gets medical spinoff with ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star

A ‘Sheriff Country’ medical spinoff is taking shape as a familiar TV star joins the CBS drama in a potential lead role.

Noah Reid is joining the ‘Fire Country’ universe as CBS expands ‘Sheriff Country’ with a potential medical spinoff. The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star will appear in one episode of ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 as Dr. Hudson “Hud” Henshaw, a role that could turn into his next series regular gig. CBS has developed an untitled medical drama that follows doctors and medical staff at Edgewater Memorial Hospital in California. The network informally calls the project ‘Edge Med’. Reid has a series regular option if CBS orders the spinoff.

A still from 'Sheriff Country' — (Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

Hud’s parents served prison sentences, but he refused to use their drug money to pay for medical school. He built his career through his own work and now serves the community where he grew up. Hud takes his medical oath seriously and follows the principle of “first do no harm.” His personality has another side, though. He can handle himself in a bar fight and carries a rough edge despite his work as a doctor. His background shares some similarities with Sheriff Mickey Fox, the central character in ‘Sheriff Country’. Mickey, played by Morena Baccarin, grew up with her father Wes, an ex-con who ran an illegal marijuana operation.

CBS found Reid after a long casting search that included direct offers and auditions with several actors. CBS introduced ‘Sheriff Country’ through Baccarin’s Mickey Fox, who first appeared as a guest character on ‘Fire Country’ before CBS ordered her spinoff to series. The medical drama follows another group of characters in Edgewater, with the hospital serving as its central setting. CBS Studios produces the project. Matt Lopez, Max Thieriot, Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers.

A still of Noah Reid — (Image Source: Instagram | @olreid)

‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 will premiere on CBS on October 9. Reid gained international recognition as Patrick Brewer on ‘Schitt’s Creek’. The series earned him a Canadian Screen Award for his performance, while he shared a SAG Award for Comedy Ensemble with the rest of the cast. He previously led the ABC Family comedy ‘Kevin From Work’ as the title character. Reid later joined Prime Video’s ‘Outer Range’, where he appeared alongside Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots.

More recently, Reid appeared in ‘Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat’, the latest series in AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ universe. His next project includes the Bell/Crave series Yaga, where he stars alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, Hudson Williams and Clark Backo. If the network gives ‘Edge Med’ a series order, Reid could become the lead of another show connected to the ‘Fire Country’ franchise.