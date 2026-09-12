MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Sheriff Country’ gets medical spinoff with ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star

A ‘Sheriff Country’ medical spinoff is taking shape as a familiar TV star joins the CBS drama in a potential lead role.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 17 MINUTES AGO
A still from Sheriff Country (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)
A still from Sheriff Country (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

Noah Reid is joining the ‘Fire Country’ universe as CBS expands ‘Sheriff Country’ with a potential medical spinoff. The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star will appear in one episode of ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 as Dr. Hudson “Hud” Henshaw, a role that could turn into his next series regular gig. CBS has developed an untitled medical drama that follows doctors and medical staff at Edgewater Memorial Hospital in California. The network informally calls the project ‘Edge Med’. Reid has a series regular option if CBS orders the spinoff.

A still from 'Sheriff Country'
A still from 'Sheriff Country' — (Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

Hud’s parents served prison sentences, but he refused to use their drug money to pay for medical school. He built his career through his own work and now serves the community where he grew up. Hud takes his medical oath seriously and follows the principle of “first do no harm.” His personality has another side, though. He can handle himself in a bar fight and carries a rough edge despite his work as a doctor. His background shares some similarities with Sheriff Mickey Fox, the central character in ‘Sheriff Country’. Mickey, played by Morena Baccarin, grew up with her father Wes, an ex-con who ran an illegal marijuana operation. 

CBS found Reid after a long casting search that included direct offers and auditions with several actors. CBS introduced ‘Sheriff Country’ through Baccarin’s Mickey Fox, who first appeared as a guest character on ‘Fire Country’ before CBS ordered her spinoff to series. The medical drama follows another group of characters in Edgewater, with the hospital serving as its central setting. CBS Studios produces the project. Matt Lopez, Max Thieriot, Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers.

A still of Noah Reid
A still of Noah Reid — (Image Source: Instagram | @olreid)

‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 will premiere on CBS on October 9. Reid gained international recognition as Patrick Brewer on ‘Schitt’s Creek’. The series earned him a Canadian Screen Award for his performance, while he shared a SAG Award for Comedy Ensemble with the rest of the cast. He previously led the ABC Family comedy ‘Kevin From Work’ as the title character. Reid later joined Prime Video’s ‘Outer Range’, where he appeared alongside Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots. 

More recently, Reid appeared in ‘Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat’, the latest series in AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ universe. His next project includes the Bell/Crave series Yaga, where he stars alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, Hudson Williams and Clark Backo. If the network gives ‘Edge Med’ a series order, Reid could become the lead of another show connected to the ‘Fire Country’ franchise.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Charlie Hunnam teases bold new take on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spinoff: ‘Coming together after...’
TV

Charlie Hunnam teases bold new take on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spinoff: ‘Coming together after...’

Charlie Hunnam reveals the 'Sons of Anarchy' universe is set to return with a new story that brings familiar faces together in an unexpected way.
9 hours ago
Where was ‘Crew Girl’ filmed? Inside Netflix drama's real-life shooting locations
TV

Where was ‘Crew Girl’ filmed? Inside Netflix drama's real-life shooting locations

Discover where 'Crew Girl's Eagle’s Cove and Easton Prep were brought to life, including some real-life and some fictional sets.
15 hours ago
Is ‘Crew Girl’ based on a book? Who Teagan chooses and how the Netflix YA show ends
TV

Is ‘Crew Girl’ based on a book? Who Teagan chooses and how the Netflix YA show ends

With an exciting storyline, a messy situation involving Teagan, Cam, and Josh unfolds in the latest Netflix series.
15 hours ago
How to watch 2026 Emmy Awards? Time, date and everything else to know
TV

How to watch 2026 Emmy Awards? Time, date and everything else to know

The upcoming 2026 Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles
19 hours ago
‘Ransom Canyon’ gets disappointing update from Netflix after just 2 seasons
FRIENDS (1994)

‘Ransom Canyon’ gets disappointing update from Netflix after just 2 seasons

‘Ransom Canyon’ follows the lives of childhood friends Staten Kirkland and Quinn O’Grady
1 day ago
‘P-Valley’ Season 3 finally sets release date, but there’s a disappointing catch
TV

‘P-Valley’ Season 3 finally sets release date, but there’s a disappointing catch

After four years away, The Pynk is reopening, but for one last time
1 day ago
‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 sets release date as another romance takes shape
TV

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 sets release date as another romance takes shape

Joanne and Noah prepare to live together as Sasha and Morgan face a connection neither has acknowledged.
1 day ago
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 6 recap: Jamie Tartt returns as Roy faces a crisis
FRIENDS (1994)

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 6 recap: Jamie Tartt returns as Roy faces a crisis

A New Year’s Eve celebration brings old friends together before the night takes an unexpected turn.
1 day ago
‘The Shards’ Ending Explained: Is the Trawler revealed? Finale leaves multiple suspects in spotlight
TV

‘The Shards’ Ending Explained: Is the Trawler revealed? Finale leaves multiple suspects in spotlight

‘The Shards’, starring Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere, aired its season finale on September 9
1 day ago
‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 sets release date as trailer hints at Rudy Baylor's intriguing new case
TV

‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 sets release date as trailer hints at Rudy Baylor's intriguing new case

‘The Rainmaker’ follows underdog lawyer Rudy Baylor, played by Milo Callaghan, who takes on powerful opponents in court
1 day ago