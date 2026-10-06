What does Jack do? ‘Line of Fire’ Episode 3 brings back the eldest Hollingsworth son

‘Line of Fire’, starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, airs every Monday at 10/9c on NBC

'Line of Fire' follows a close-knit family, and its primary antagonist also seems to be from the family. Episode 3 of Season 1, titled 'There Are Two Wolves', brings back the eldest Hollingsworth son, who murdered Logan Welling (Pico Alexander) in the pilot. Jack Hollingsworth (Charlie Barnett) is first seen approaching a woman at a grief counseling meeting, who works at a dentist's facility. Jack introduces himself as David, a dental lab tech who has recently moved from Indiana. She immediately connects him to her boss, and he lands an interview. The dentist was impressed by his resume and hired him. His intentions are revealed when the dental facility's location comes to light. Foster Dentistry was located next to a secret Homeland Security war room.

A still from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

Detective Nia Wallace (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) and her team also set up a home base close to the dentist's office. Here, they are investigating the murder of Logan and other federal agents. Jack could be following Nia or just keeping up with the investigation. His objectives remain unclear. It is also unclear whether he is working for himself or an organization. The episode also sees Russ Hollingsworth (Taylor Bloom) reminiscing about his older stepbrother. He says Jack always sought clarity and structure, which he seems to have pushed aside in the present. This suggests something happened while he was undercover that fundamentally changed him.

A still of Clare from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

Elsewhere, Clare Hollingsworth (Kat Cunning) pushes Nia to find out why her dead boyfriend, Logan, was assigned to her case. Nia tries her best but cannot get answers. Nia's superior stated that the CIA has compartmentalized Clare's file. This means that only individuals with high clearance can access it. So neither Clare nor Nia knows why the FBI Agent has become a person of interest to the CIA. The episode also features Micah Hollingsworth Jr. (Tommy O'Brien) and Mike Hollingsworth (Peter Krause) clashing at their workplace. Mike's overbearing attitude leaves Micah feeling helpless.

A still of Jane from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

Russ brings the case of the week. He takes Clare's help to nab the culprit trying to get a jury dismissed so they do not connect the two cases. Essentially, someone is intimidating jurors to walk away from the case. The culprit gained a huge win when the judge agreed to send the scared jury home. At one point, almost the entire family chips in to solve the case. Ultimately, they catch the perpetrator and take Senator Terry's help to present the case to the judge. The case, though, took a toll on Jane Hollingsworth's (Hope Davis) relationship with Terry Cross (Campbell Scott), a U.S. Senator and Jane's boyfriend, who decides to take a break. Russ also introduces his girlfriend Natasha to the family, who are a bit taken aback but try to act normal. To know what happens next in the Hollingsworth family, tune in every Monday at 10/9c on NBC.