MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What does Jack do? ‘Line of Fire’ Episode 3 brings back the eldest Hollingsworth son

‘Line of Fire’, starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, airs every Monday at 10/9c on NBC
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Jack Hollingsworth (Charlie Barnett) from 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still of Jack Hollingsworth (Charlie Barnett) from 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC)

'Line of Fire' follows a close-knit family, and its primary antagonist also seems to be from the family. Episode 3 of Season 1, titled 'There Are Two Wolves', brings back the eldest Hollingsworth son, who murdered Logan Welling (Pico Alexander) in the pilot. Jack Hollingsworth (Charlie Barnett) is first seen approaching a woman at a grief counseling meeting, who works at a dentist's facility. Jack introduces himself as David, a dental lab tech who has recently moved from Indiana. She immediately connects him to her boss, and he lands an interview. The dentist was impressed by his resume and hired him. His intentions are revealed when the dental facility's location comes to light. Foster Dentistry was located next to a secret Homeland Security war room.

A still of Clare from 'Line of Fire'
A still from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

Detective Nia Wallace (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) and her team also set up a home base close to the dentist's office. Here, they are investigating the murder of Logan and other federal agents. Jack could be following Nia or just keeping up with the investigation. His objectives remain unclear. It is also unclear whether he is working for himself or an organization. The episode also sees Russ Hollingsworth (Taylor Bloom) reminiscing about his older stepbrother. He says Jack always sought clarity and structure, which he seems to have pushed aside in the present. This suggests something happened while he was undercover that fundamentally changed him.

A still of Clare from 'Line of Fire'
A still of Clare from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

Elsewhere, Clare Hollingsworth (Kat Cunning) pushes Nia to find out why her dead boyfriend, Logan, was assigned to her case. Nia tries her best but cannot get answers. Nia's superior stated that the CIA has compartmentalized Clare's file. This means that only individuals with high clearance can access it. So neither Clare nor Nia knows why the FBI Agent has become a person of interest to the CIA. The episode also features Micah Hollingsworth Jr. (Tommy O'Brien) and Mike Hollingsworth (Peter Krause) clashing at their workplace. Mike's overbearing attitude leaves Micah feeling helpless.

A still of Jane from 'Line of Fire'
A still of Jane from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

Russ brings the case of the week. He takes Clare's help to nab the culprit trying to get a jury dismissed so they do not connect the two cases. Essentially, someone is intimidating jurors to walk away from the case. The culprit gained a huge win when the judge agreed to send the scared jury home. At one point, almost the entire family chips in to solve the case. Ultimately, they catch the perpetrator and take Senator Terry's help to present the case to the judge. The case, though, took a toll on Jane Hollingsworth's (Hope Davis) relationship with Terry Cross (Campbell Scott), a U.S. Senator and Jane's boyfriend, who decides to take a break. Russ also introduces his girlfriend Natasha to the family, who are a bit taken aback but try to act normal. To know what happens next in the Hollingsworth family, tune in every Monday at 10/9c on NBC.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

When does ‘NCIS: New York’ start? Release date, episode guide, and more
NCIS

When does ‘NCIS: New York’ start? Release date, episode guide, and more

'NCIS: New York’ expands the hit franchise with LL Cool J leading a new team through high-stakes cases in the heart of New York City.
51 minutes ago
What time does ‘NCIS’ Season 24 premiere tonight? Episode guide, schedule, and more
NCIS

What time does ‘NCIS’ Season 24 premiere tonight? Episode guide, schedule, and more

Tony DiNozzo returns as 'NCIS' Season 24 picks up after Torres' standoff and an unresolved gunshot.
1 hour ago
‘Lanterns’ Season 2 officially in early development as co-creator shares exciting update
TV

‘Lanterns’ Season 2 officially in early development as co-creator shares exciting update

Season 1 ended with Hal Jordan still dead and John Stewart holding an unsanctioned lantern built by Sinestro
5 hours ago
Ryan Murphy announces his next project and the Brides of Dracula may finally get their own story
TV

Ryan Murphy announces his next project and the Brides of Dracula may finally get their own story

Ryan Murphy, the creator of 'Glee' and 'American Horror Story,' will dedicate his next project to his grandmother
5 hours ago
Harlan Coben reveals why ‘Final Twist’ Season 2 premiere case was too ‘bonkers’ even for a fiction writer
TV

Harlan Coben reveals why ‘Final Twist’ Season 2 premiere case was too ‘bonkers’ even for a fiction writer

‘Harlan Coben’s Final Twist’ Season 2 revisits the Betsy Faria murder, from Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction to the case against Pam Hupp
6 hours ago
Who is Robert Goodman? ‘CIA’ Season 2 Episode 1 brings Bill’s family tragedy into focus
TV

Who is Robert Goodman? ‘CIA’ Season 2 Episode 1 brings Bill’s family tragedy into focus

Season 2 of ‘CIA’, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, airs every Monday, 9/8c on CBS.
9 hours ago
Is OA back in 26 Fed? 'FBI' Season 9 Episode 1 sees the fan favorite go undercover
TV

Is OA back in 26 Fed? 'FBI' Season 9 Episode 1 sees the fan favorite go undercover

'FBI,' starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, airs new episodes every Monday at 8/7c on CBS
11 hours ago
Kylie Jenner lands a surprising role in Hulu’s new thriller ‘Bachelorette Weekend’
THE BACHELORETTE (2003)

Kylie Jenner lands a surprising role in Hulu’s new thriller ‘Bachelorette Weekend’

The new Hulu thriller ‘Bachelorette Weekend’ turns a girls getaway into a murder mystery
11 hours ago
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4: The real-life tragedy that influenced the Showtime thriller explained
TV

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4: The real-life tragedy that influenced the Showtime thriller explained

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4, set to release on November 20, will be the show's final installment
11 hours ago
‘Imperfect Women’ renewed for Season 2 with Kerry Washington returning for an original story
TV

‘Imperfect Women’ renewed for Season 2 with Kerry Washington returning for an original story

Apple TV’s 'Imperfect Women' continues to draw attention as new details emerge about the acclaimed series and its future direction.
19 hours ago