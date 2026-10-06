‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4: The real-life tragedy that influenced the Showtime thriller explained

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4, set to release on November 20, will be the show's final installment

Though ‘Yellowjackets’ is not based on a true story, the Showtime thriller draws inspiration from stories about society breaking down under extreme conditions. Created by Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco, the series premiered in November 2021. It follows a high school girls’ soccer team after a plane crash leaves them stranded in the Canadian wilderness, while a second timeline follows the survivors as adults. The series combines survival drama, psychological horror, and mystery, with the characters' experiences in the wilderness continuing to affect their lives years later. Ashley Lyle, Nickerson, and Lisco developed the story using several influences.

Elijah Wood in a still from 'Yellowjackets' (Image Source: Entertainment One)

One important real-world influence was reportedly the 1972 crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in the Andes. The aircraft carried members of the Old Christians Club rugby team, along with their relatives and friends. It crashed on October 13, 1972, and the survivors faced freezing conditions, injuries, avalanches, and a severe shortage of food. 16 people survived after 72 days in the mountains. The event became known as the Miracle of the Andes and has since been covered in books, documentaries and films. Netflix's 2023 film ‘Society of the Snow’ dramatized the disaster and the survivors' experiences. Although the historical tragedy shares elements with the setup of ‘Yellowjackets’, the series takes the premise in a fictional direction and is not an adaptation of Flight 571.

Melanie Lynskey in a still from 'Yellowjackets' (Image Source: Entertainment One)

William Golding's 1954 novel ‘Lord of the Flies’ was another influence. Golding's story follows schoolboys stranded on an island who initially attempt to establish rules before their social order begins to collapse. Lyle told NPR that she was "absolutely" inspired by the 1972 incident and Golding's novel. "I think both of those were pretty formative for me," she said. As per the NY Times, Lyle became interested in the concept after encountering discussions about a potential version centered on girls. The idea led her to consider how teenage girls might respond to the same extreme circumstances and how assumptions about female behavior could be challenged. ‘Yellowjackets’ is not an adaptation of Golding's novel. Instead, it takes the broader idea of young people struggling to maintain order and develops its own characters, relationships, and mythology.

Lyle has also cited Tony Soprano as an influence on the show's approach to character development. Tony, played by James Gandolfini in HBO's ‘The Sopranos’, is capable of extreme violence but is also presented as a complex character whose motivations and personal experiences are explored. Lyle told The Hollywood Reporter that the ‘Yellowjackets’ team wanted to create characters who could make disturbing choices without making audience approval the measure of their value. That approach allows the series to examine morally complicated characters without reducing them to heroes or villains.

Christina Ricci in a still from 'Yellowjackets' (Image Source: Entertainment One)

‘Yellowjackets’ uses two generations of stars to portray its central characters at different stages of their lives. Melanie Lynskey plays adult Shauna, with Sophie Nelisse portraying her younger self. Tawny Cypress plays adult Taissa, while Jasmin Savoy Brown plays teenage Taissa. Christina Ricci portrays adult Misty, with Samantha Hanratty playing her younger counterpart. Juliette Lewis plays adult Natalie, while Sophie Thatcher portrays teenage Natalie. The Season 4 cast includes Lynskey, Ricci, Cypress, Nelisse, Thatcher, Brown, Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank. Season 4 will be the show's final installment. Paramount+ has scheduled its premiere for November 20, bringing the series toward the conclusion of its long-running mysteries.