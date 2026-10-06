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Kylie Jenner lands a surprising role in Hulu’s new thriller ‘Bachelorette Weekend’

The new Hulu thriller ‘Bachelorette Weekend’ turns a girls getaway into a murder mystery
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kylie Jenner (owner of Kylie Cosmetics) is set to star in and executive produce a new thriller drama for Hulu, according to Deadline. The series, which will debut under the working title ‘Bachelorette Weekend,’ is currently in the final stages of a straight-to-series deal. The 29-year-old is set to debut her first major scripted acting role, but there’s no word on when the series will air or who the supporting cast will be. The series follows a bride, played by Jenner, who is found dead in the pool following her bachelorette weekend, with her closest friends all being suspects in her murder.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating
Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Her character serves as the “North Star” for the mystery-laden series, which picks up moments before her death to reveal what went wrong. Based on an unpublished novel of the same name by Flora Collins, ‘Bachelorette Weekend’ was adapted by Lauren Oliver, whose StoryGiants banner negotiated the project. Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Jaiden Kaplan developed the series internally for the small screen. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lauren Oliver, and Aaron Kaplan are executive producers, while Jaiden Kaplan serves as a co-executive producer, with Kapital and 20th Television co-producing the series.

Kim Kardashian, who appeared in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ and starred in the Hulu series ‘All’s Fair,’ which debuted in November 2025, received the script as a producing opportunity. She felt the role would be perfect for her sister, so she shared it with her, and soon after, both signed on the dotted line. Notably, because Kardarshian has a first-look deal at 20th Television, the project was snapped up by Hulu, another Disney-owned company, preemptively.

Kylie Jenner seen at the Premiere of A24's
Kylie Jenner seen at the Premiere of A24's "The Moment" at Fine Arts Theatre on January 29, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jenner has been on camera since 2007, when E!’s ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reality series debuted, subsequently running for 20 seasons until 2021. She now stars in and executive produces ‘The Kardashians,’ which launched on Hulu on April 14, 2022, and has run for seven seasons and 70 episodes. The series also stars her mother Kris Jenner, and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, with whom she also serves as an executive producer. Her appearance in the A24 mockumentary, ‘The Moment,’ came this year.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the film follows pop superstar Charli XCX (who also serves as an executive producer) as she reflects on the events that transpired following her 2024 album ‘Brat.’ It also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott, and Kate Berlant. It was the first release from Charli XCX’s newly established production company, Studio365, and Jenner signed on to the project in October 2025, months before its release. It debuted in U.S. theaters on January 30 and in the United Kingdom and Ireland on February 20. Jenner also appeared in the end-credits scene for the ‘Residue’ music video, a track by A.G. Cook that promoted the film. She also appeared in the film ‘Ocean’s 8’ (2018) that same year. ‘The Kardashians’ returns for its Season 8 on Hulu on October 8.

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