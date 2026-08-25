Real-life couple sparks onscreen heat in ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2

Ben McKenzie is set to guest star as Sheriff Wade in the Season 2 premiere of ‘Sheriff Country’

Ben McKenzie is set to guest star in the Season 2 premiere of 'Sheriff Country.' This guest appearance must be special, as he is joining his wife, Morena Baccarin, in the CBS series. He plays Sheriff Wade, who assists Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox in a case and also holds many secrets of his own, according to Deadline. The duo previously appeared in 'Gotham' as romantic interests Detective James Gordon and Dr. Leslie Thompkins. During the show's filming, the actors fell in love and eventually married. The characters also tied the knot in the last season. The duo will appear for the first time on-screen since 'Gotham' ended in 2019.

A still of James and Leslie in 'Gotham' — (Image Source: Fox)

The actress announced the news on Instagram, featuring both her and McKenzie in their getups. The video is captioned: "There's a new sheriff in town..." hinting at McKenzie's new role. McKenzie commented, "Sheriffs Country," while the show's official page replied with: "The town IS big enough for the both of you! Ready to see this duo on our screens." The premiere episode is titled 'Cyclone,' where Sheriff Mickey Fox comes face-to-face with a family secret. At the same time, she races to save a troubled young woman whose involvement in a dangerous criminal operation could threaten the entirety of Edgewater. In the show, Mickey's primary romantic storyline is with Deputy Sheriff Nathan Boone (Matt Lauria). However, nothing can be ruled out in the world of scripted drama. Sheriff Wade may turn out to be another suitor, resulting in more appearances in the future.

'Sheriff Country' is the hit spin-off of 'Fire Country.' The show follows Mickey, who is connected to the flagship show as the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Fire Country's Diane Farr). She is employed as the Sheriff of Edgewater, keeping the small town's criminal activities in check and contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown). Through it all, she is also looking into a mysterious incident that involved her wayward daughter. Showrunner Matt Lopez revealed in an interview with TV Insider that Season 2 will primarily focus on Mickey's healing journey. "She really needs to look inward," said Lopez.

A still of Mickey and Boone from 'Sheriff Country' — (Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

"And what does that mean for who she is and how she raises her family and how her relationship with Skye, her relationship with Wes, and so on. I think we've got, if anything, an even better journey for Mickey in season 2 than we had in season 1," Lopez added. Season 2 will possibly pick up after the Season 1 finale's bombshell revelation. It was revealed in 'Mexico' that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is Mickey's mother, whom she thought had been dead for a long time. Season 2 of 'Sheriff Country' will air on Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS.