MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Real-life couple sparks onscreen heat in ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2

Ben McKenzie is set to guest star as Sheriff Wade in the Season 2 premiere of ‘Sheriff Country’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Shriff Mickey and Sheriff Wade from 'Sheriff Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by John Medland )
A still of Shriff Mickey and Sheriff Wade from 'Sheriff Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by John Medland )

Ben McKenzie is set to guest star in the Season 2 premiere of 'Sheriff Country.' This guest appearance must be special, as he is joining his wife, Morena Baccarin, in the CBS series. He plays Sheriff Wade, who assists Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox in a case and also holds many secrets of his own, according to Deadline. The duo previously appeared in 'Gotham' as romantic interests Detective James Gordon and Dr. Leslie Thompkins. During the show's filming, the actors fell in love and eventually married. The characters also tied the knot in the last season. The duo will appear for the first time on-screen since 'Gotham' ended in 2019.

A still of James and Leslie in 'Gotham'
A still of James and Leslie in 'Gotham' — (Image Source: Fox)

The actress announced the news on Instagram, featuring both her and McKenzie in their getups. The video is captioned: "There's a new sheriff in town..." hinting at McKenzie's new role. McKenzie commented, "Sheriffs Country," while the show's official page replied with: "The town IS big enough for the both of you! Ready to see this duo on our screens." The premiere episode is titled 'Cyclone,' where Sheriff Mickey Fox comes face-to-face with a family secret. At the same time, she races to save a troubled young woman whose involvement in a dangerous criminal operation could threaten the entirety of Edgewater. In the show, Mickey's primary romantic storyline is with Deputy Sheriff Nathan Boone (Matt Lauria). However, nothing can be ruled out in the world of scripted drama. Sheriff Wade may turn out to be another suitor, resulting in more appearances in the future. 

'Sheriff Country' is the hit spin-off of 'Fire Country.' The show follows Mickey, who is connected to the flagship show as the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Fire Country's Diane Farr). She is employed as the Sheriff of Edgewater, keeping the small town's criminal activities in check and contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown). Through it all, she is also looking into a mysterious incident that involved her wayward daughter. Showrunner Matt Lopez revealed in an interview with TV Insider that Season 2 will primarily focus on Mickey's healing journey. "She really needs to look inward," said Lopez. 

A still of Mickey and Boone from 'Sheriff Country'
A still of Mickey and Boone from 'Sheriff Country' — (Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

"And what does that mean for who she is and how she raises her family and how her relationship with Skye, her relationship with Wes, and so on. I think we've got, if anything, an even better journey for Mickey in season 2 than we had in season 1," Lopez added. Season 2 will possibly pick up after the Season 1 finale's bombshell revelation. It was revealed in 'Mexico' that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is Mickey's mother, whom she thought had been dead for a long time. Season 2 of 'Sheriff Country' will air on Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

When will ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 release? Date, time and how to watch Apple TV show
DARK MATTER (2024)

When will ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 release? Date, time and how to watch Apple TV show

The Apple TV series will premiere this weekend and continue the story of Jason Dessen and his family
9 minutes ago
Where was ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 filmed? All the filming locations behind Netflix’s hit series
TV

Where was ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 filmed? All the filming locations behind Netflix’s hit series

Tyler Perry’s hit crime drama follows two women pulled into a cosmetics dynasty’s darkest secrets
51 minutes ago
Peacock set to bring Wendy Williams’ story back to TV with new docuseries
TV

Peacock set to bring Wendy Williams’ story back to TV with new docuseries

A longtime producer of 'The Wendy Williams Show' will executive produce the upcoming project
1 hour ago
HBO’s ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ welcomes ‘Downton Abbey’ star in major casting update
TV

HBO’s ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ welcomes ‘Downton Abbey’ star in major casting update

Nearly 30 years after the real-life trial captured the world's attention, HBO is bringing the Louise Woodward story to the screen
2 hours ago
CBS’ ‘FBI’ and ‘CIA’ set to start their seasons with crossovers
TV

CBS’ ‘FBI’ and ‘CIA’ set to start their seasons with crossovers

Fan-favorite shows ‘FBI’ and ‘CIA’ will team up for a major crossover when they return for their next seasons in the fall.
4 hours ago
Hulu makes major decision on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Not Suitable for Work’ after Season 1
TV

Hulu makes major decision on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Not Suitable for Work’ after Season 1

In recent news, comedy series ‘Not Suitable for Work’ received an unexpected update amid multiple cancelations.
5 hours ago
'How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days' sequel in development with familiar face attached
TV

'How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days' sequel in development with familiar face attached

The original film starred Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson as Ben and Andie, respectively
5 hours ago
‘House of Guinness’ gets major Season 2 update after Season 1 finale cliffhanger
TV

‘House of Guinness’ gets major Season 2 update after Season 1 finale cliffhanger

The Season 1 finale ended with the sound of a gunshot, leaving viewers wondering where the bullet landed
6 hours ago
Kit Harington joins ‘Harry Potter’ Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart after Nicholas Hoult’s exit
TV

Kit Harington joins ‘Harry Potter’ Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart after Nicholas Hoult’s exit

Kit Harington is making his way to Hogwarts, taking on a major role in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series after an unexpected casting change.
14 hours ago
Who is Vince Young? Netflix's 'Untold' explores former NFL star’s dramatic rise and fall
TV

Who is Vince Young? Netflix's 'Untold' explores former NFL star’s dramatic rise and fall

Netflix’s latest 'Untold' documentary revisits the extraordinary career of Vince Young, revealing the struggles and conflicts that followed.
18 hours ago