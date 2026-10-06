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What time does ‘NCIS’ Season 24 premiere tonight? Episode guide, schedule, and more

Tony DiNozzo returns as 'NCIS' Season 24 picks up after Torres' standoff and an unresolved gunshot.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Tony DiNozzo in a still from 'NCIS' Season 24 (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Tony DiNozzo in a still from 'NCIS' Season 24 (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'NCIS' returns to CBS on Tuesday, October 6, with Season 24 picking up after a cliffhanger gunshot left the fate of Nick Torres and others unresolved. Michael Weatherly also returns as Tony DiNozzo for a season-long arc. The premiere, 'Wayward Son,' begins the show's weekly Tuesday run. Viewers can watch on CBS or through Paramount+, although live access depends on their subscription plan.

'NCIS' Season 24 premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The flagship series opens CBS's Tuesday-night NCIS lineup, followed by new series 'NCIS: New York' and 'NCIS: Origins.'

An image of Nick Torres and Jessica Knight from ‘NCIS’ Season 23 (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
An image of Nick Torres and Jessica Knight from ‘NCIS’ Season 23 (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch new episodes live through the service's feed of their local CBS affiliate. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream each episode on demand the following day. Next-day viewing is available to subscribers on either plan, so the premiere will be available on demand on Wednesday, October 7. Viewers catching up before the new season can also stream Seasons 1–23 on Paramount+.

The first three episodes have titles and air dates listed by CBS. Each is scheduled for the show's Tuesday slot. Their streaming dates for the following day are included below.

Episode 1, 'Wayward Son': October 6 on CBS; October 7 

Episode 2, 'Clean Slate': October 13 on CBS; October 14 

Episode 3, 'Sleeping Dogs': October 20 on CBS; October 21 

The total Season 24 episode count has not been announced. Recent seasons have included 20 episodes. A finale date has not been announced either. 

CBS's official Season 24 synopsis opens: "Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations." Weatherly previously appeared as a main cast member across the show's first 13 seasons. He also reprised Tony in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva.' His return to the flagship series extends across the season.

Sean Murray returns as Timothy McGee, alongside Wilmer Valderrama as Torres and Gary Cole as Alden Parker. Katrina Law plays Jessica Knight. Brian Dietzen returns as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, while Diona Reasonover plays Kasie Hines. The Season 23 finale, 'Sons and Daughters,' remains the starting point for viewers revisiting Torres' confrontation with McGee's son, Mateo Garcia, before the premiere.

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