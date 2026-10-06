Who is Robert Goodman? ‘CIA’ Season 2 Episode 1 brings Bill’s family tragedy into focus

Season 2 of ‘CIA’, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, airs every Monday, 9/8c on CBS.

'CIA' is back with its highly anticipated Season 2. Last season, it followed a season-long mystery; this time, it goes personal with FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss)'s father, Robert Goodman. Episode 1, titled 'The Deep', picks up with Bill mourning his father's death. While going through his father's things, Bill finds something surprising: an airline ticket from 1998 to Tbilisi, Georgia. He asks his mother about the ticket. She has no idea and assumes he was probably traveling to consult the army. Bill tells Colin Glass (Tom Ellis), and the CIA case officer searches through heaps of files for any information on the army veteran. Colin finds out that Bill's father was actually part of the CIA. Bill never knew about this side of his father's life.

A still of Bill from 'CIA' — (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

The files reveal that Robert was linked to Project Palomar. Colin goes to their boss, Deputy Chief of Station (DCOS) Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan), who reveals nothing about the operation except that it is a dark stain on all of them. The revelation is overwhelming for Bill. Colin assures Bill that they will get to the bottom of this together. The episode also welcomes a new face to the team, Teddy Marsh (Sabrina Victor). This week's assignment is Eduardo "Lalo" Cabrella, a cartel fixer. He is associated with the Ortega cartel and is wanted in multiple countries. Nikki wants to know why he is in the US. The team gets a lead on Lalo but loses him because of miscommunication.

Nikki comes to the team's rescue, and they find him at the home of a former Navy SEAL, Mitch Selby. Bill and Colin enter the house and find Lalo near Mitch's dead body. Lalo escapes the premises. During the search, the team finds an empty safe. It seems Lalo had eyes on whatever was in the safe. Nikki's contacts connect Mitch's death to Kip Paul, also a DEA agent. Another tip leads the team to Keith Truman, another DEA Agent who is fortunately still alive. After hearing about Mitch and Kip's deaths, Keith informs the CIA team that it could all be part of a revenge ploy, but does not elaborate further. Gina Gosian (Natalee Linez) involves another person in the case, Felix, who has already been tied to the murders of three DEA agents in the past.

A still of Colin from 'CIA' — (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

All the clues make Colin theorize that Felix is behind the murders because he wants to get back the cash the agents stole from the cartel. Colin and Bill go to a garage to look into Felix's car, but are instead welcomed with a bomb blast. Surveillance footage shows Keith at the garage previously, making the team think that he might have joined hands with the assassin. Gary, a former DEA agent, sheds light on the situation. He reveals that while looting, the DEA agents came across a 15-year-old kid whom Keith killed. The incident left a deep impact on Gary, who eventually quit. He agrees to confess and turn himself in for his part.

A still of Colin and Bill from 'CIA' — (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

Colin decides to use Gary as bait to lure Felix out. It is clear that Felix is avenging the teenager's death and would also come after Gary. The plan succeeds, and Felix comes out of hiding. The team follows him, but he jumps into the water. They also catch Keith, who was trying to escape with a van full of stolen cash. Nikki later confirms that Felix is still alive and out there. To find out how Robert's mystery unfolds, tune in to CIA every Monday, 9/8c on CBS.