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'Fire Country' star shares exciting update on show's future: 'Right now in...'

'Fire Country' star shares exciting update about the CBS drama’s future, with fans getting a glimpse of what lies ahead.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)
A still from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

Season 4 of 'Fire Country' left its mark on the audience, and unlike the previous season, it did not end on a major cliffhanger. While fans might not be anxious to learn the fate of their favorite characters after the cliffhanger-free finale, they are still waiting for the next installment with bated breath. As of this writing, there isn't a potential release window for 'Fire Country' Season 5. Nevertheless, the CBS show's leading star, co-creator, and executive producer, Max Thieriot, recently shared an update confirming that production is underway.

On Tuesday, Thieriot took to his Instagram page to reveal that filming for the upcoming season, expected to return this fall, has begun. Thieriot posted a picture of himself sitting on the back of a fire engine and wrote the caption, "Smoothie break, season 5 baby!" He followed this up by sharing a few videos on his Instagram Stories from the set of the CBS show. In one of the videos, he was seen with co-star Jules Latimer in the background, and in another, he was heard sharing with her the joke, "Why’d the firefighter bring a ladder to the bar? …. Because he heard the drinks were on the house!" 

A screengrab of Max Thieriot's Instagram Stories video (Image Source: Instagram | @maxthieriot)
A screengrab of Max Thieriot's Instagram Stories video (Image Source: Instagram | @maxthieriot)

Speaking to the camera in another video, Thieriot remarked, "We’re back on set. 'Fire Country' Season 5. It’s beautiful up here right now in Vancouver. The weather’s awesome. No rain yet. Looks like there might be a fire." 'Fire Country' Season 4 concluded with Jake and Violet getting married. One of the major events early in Season 4 was the death of Bode's father, Vince, played by Billy Burke, in a fire. That incident set the tone for the rest of Season 4.

A still of Max Thieriot from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Sergei Bachlakov)
A still of Max Thieriot from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Sergei Bachlakov)

Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Thieriot explained, "We felt like, yeah, given where we started, we wanted to finish on a positive note. We wanted to finish with some hope and some joy and something new, new beginnings." On the other hand, the upcoming season will consist of 13 episodes instead of the usual 20, and Thieriot believes the shorter episode count is a blessing, "There’s less to be thinking about in the large scheme, so you can arc out your season and each episode is that much more significant and that much more important. There’s times when maybe they feel a little packed with story or like you’re going through stuff quicker, but, at the same time, I think when you build a timeline that makes sense in the world, that doesn’t bump on you. But yeah, it gives us a chance to really dig in on the 13 best episodes." 'Fire Country' is exclusively available on CBS

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