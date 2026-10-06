When does ‘NCIS: New York’ start? Release date, episode guide, and more

'NCIS: New York’ expands the hit franchise with LL Cool J leading a new team through high-stakes cases in the heart of New York City.

‘NCIS: New York’ is joining CBS’ fall 2026 lineup with LL Cool J returning as Special Agent Sam Hanna. The new spinoff brings the longtime ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ character into a new setting. The official logline describes Sam as a legendary 'NCIS' agent who partners with roguish agent Nick Schaeffer.

The cases will involve naval and national security crimes, with the New York location bringing the team into investigations involving the city's port, national security, and other high-stakes threats. The series gives Sam a new professional chapter while establishing a separate team within the larger NCIS universe.

Devin Druid as Sean Sullivan in a still from 'NCIS: New York' (Image Source: YouTube | NCIS)

Sam's transition to his new chapter was teased through appearances on the flagship 'NCIS.' During an extended layover, Sam stopped at NCIS headquarters and helped the team investigate an after-hours case. He also admitted that he had been considering a major change in his life. “I’ve been waiting to make a move for a while now,” Sam said. “I haven’t been able to settle on a direction quite yet.” The appearance followed Sam's time on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ which ended after 14 seasons in 2023. He subsequently appeared on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and returned to the flagship series.

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in a still from 'NCIS: New York' (Image Source: YouTube | NCIS)

LL Cool J has described the spinoff as a fun addition to the franchise. Speaking with Deadline at the CBS upfronts, the actor teased “a lot of sarcasm, lot of banter, lot of witty repartees, lot of New York.” He also discussed why Sam has connected with audiences over the years. “He’s a superhero,” LL Cool J said. “This is a guy who puts his life on the line for his partners, for his friends, for the people that he loves, for his country.” His comments suggest that Sam's loyalty and humor will remain important parts of the character.

Scott Caan will play Special Agent Nick Schaeffer. Jennifer Beals plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, who oversees the New York office. Jacqueline Byers portrays Special Agent Addison “Addy” Ross, a determined agent who has something to prove. Shane Harper plays Special Agent Wyatt Sellers, a fearless agent described as a hopeless romantic. Devin Druid rounds out the main cast as Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who has little patience for authority.

Scott Caan as Nick Schaeffer in a still from 'NCIS: New York' (Image Source: YouTube | NCIS)

CBS has scheduled ‘NCIS: New York’ for Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series premieres with an episode titled ‘Pilot’ on October 6, 2026. The series has received a 20-episode order, according to Deadline. Here's the complete episode guide for 'NCIS: New York.'

S1 E1 – ‘Pilot’

Air date: October 6, 2026

S1 E2 – ‘Family Business’

Air date: October 13, 2026

S1 E3 – ‘Carousel’

Air date: October 20, 2026

S1 E4 – TBA

Air date: October 27, 2026

S1 E5 – TBA

Air date: November 2026

Additional titles and story details are expected to be announced as the season progresses.