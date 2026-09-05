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‘Fire Country’ and ‘Sheriff Country’ set for another crossover event

‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Fire Country’ will both debut on October 9 on CBS
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) and Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Hugh Tull)
A still of Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) and Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Hugh Tull)

'Fire Country' and 'Sheriff Country' are all set for an epic crossover event. According to Deadline, the crossover will take place on Friday, November 6. 'Sheriff Country' is a spin-off of 'Fire Country,' with both in the same universe and airing on the same day on CBS. 'Fire Country' will air its Season 5 this fall, while 'Sheriff Country' will air its sophomore installment. It is not the first time both shows have come together in a crossover event. A similar event also happened in 'Sheriff Country's' Season 1. 

A still from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)
A still from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

The night will kick off with 'Sheriff Country' at 8/7c. The crossover episode titled 'No Way In' focuses on a prison break that eventually leads to a volatile hostage crisis. "Sheriff Mickey Fox must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line," the episode's logline reads. The episode will feature guest appearances from 'Fire Country's' Bode Leone (Max Thieriot), Manuel "Manny" Perez (Kevin Alejandro), and Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer). 'Fire Country' will continue the saga at 9 p.m with 'No Way Out.' The installment will cover a risky manhunt for the escaped convicts from the prison break. "Bode and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire," the episode's logline reads. This installment features guest stints from 'Sheriff Country' stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan. 

A still from Sheriff Country (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)
A still from Sheriff Country (Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

For both shows, it will be the fifth episode of the season. Matt Lopez, who serves as the showrunner for 'Sheriff Country,' shed more light on what people can expect from the crossover. "What we'll see is Mickey and Manny (Alejandro) figure very, very heavily. There's a situation that arises on the day of a spectacular windstorm and fire event. There are also escaped convicts on the loose. There are resources required both from 42 in the Fire Country Universe and from the ESCO (Edgewater County Sheriff's Office) in the Sheriff Country Universe," he explained. "There's this real push and pull, and as leaders of these particular incidents, Mickey and Manny will have to figure out how to navigate this, and there are personal stakes involved. It's a real sort of roller coaster episode. I think audiences will love it."

A still from 'Fire Country'
A still from 'Fire Country' — (Image Source: CBS)

When asked whether the storylines in each episode will be self-contained, the showrunner was coy with his answer. "I would say yes and no. There are references to stuff that the Fire Country gang is playing. Like for Bode (Thieriot), it is in the continuity. He will talk about things that are happening on Fire Country. Our characters are doing stuff that's certainly not inconsistent with our continuity, but it's a standalone adventure. We did the same thing this year as last year's crossover, thanks to the response. People loved it, and CBS was very thrilled," Lopez answered. 'Sheriff Country' and 'Fire Country' will both debut on October 9 on CBS.

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