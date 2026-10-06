Is OA back in 26 Fed? 'FBI' Season 9 Episode 1 sees the fan favorite go undercover

'FBI,' starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, airs new episodes every Monday at 8/7c on CBS

'FBI' is finally back with Season 9, and things are still messy in 26 Fed. 'Rendition' picks up three months after the Season 8 finale. OA (Zeeko Zaki) works undercover with Anna Vorpe's strike team, and Maggie (Missy Peregrym) has a new partner, Isaiah (Roland Buck III). The case of the week brings the FBI face-to-face with the strike team and pushes OA to the edge. The case focuses on a girl who was found dead after witnessing the execution of a person involved in a top-secret, government-sponsored project. Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) gets much-needed help from CIA head Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan), who informs them that the project in question is Project Jehovah, a program financed through the Department of Defense's black budget. The men being killed are some of the top nuclear scientists associated with the project.

A still of OA and Maggie from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

Anna (Claire Coffee) is also interested in the case. She believes that the project's director leaked important information to North Korea. This puts the team at odds with the FBI, which is also searching for project director Cameron Koleo. Both parties meet at Koleo's research facility, and the strike team abducts Koleo from the FBI. The team then begins torturing Koleo for information, a move that visibly shakes OA. The investigation reveals that Koleo's girlfriend leaked information to external sources, and he had no part in the betrayal. Koleo eventually ends his life due to the stress. OA is sad but also somewhat relieved because he believes that the kidnapping and the death of an innocent civilian could be enough to bring Anna and her strike team down.

A still of OA and Maggie from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

OA is elated that he can finally go back to 26 Fed. However, his hopes come crashing down when he finds out that Anna got away with the murder. Her and the team's actions were sanctioned under a Title 50 national security exemption. Isobel orders OA to remain on the strike team despite his misgivings, because they still don't have enough evidence. It seems that Anna has someone protecting her, who knows how to get her out of such a tricky situation. OA needs to find out who Isobel's benefactor is to put this nightmare to rest. OA's reunion with Maggie hints at how much the fan favorite wants to return to the way things were. OA and Maggie share a much-needed hug, after which the latter forces him to punch her so they can maintain their facade in the field. OA also doesn't start on a good note with Isaiah and gets into a fight with him. To find out what's next for OA, tune in to CBS next Monday at 8/7c.