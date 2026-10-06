MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is OA back in 26 Fed? 'FBI' Season 9 Episode 1 sees the fan favorite go undercover

'FBI,' starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, airs new episodes every Monday at 8/7c on CBS
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still of Maggie from 'FBI' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)
A still of Maggie from 'FBI' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

'FBI' is finally back with Season 9, and things are still messy in 26 Fed. 'Rendition' picks up three months after the Season 8 finale. OA (Zeeko Zaki) works undercover with Anna Vorpe's strike team, and Maggie (Missy Peregrym) has a new partner, Isaiah (Roland Buck III). The case of the week brings the FBI face-to-face with the strike team and pushes OA to the edge. The case focuses on a girl who was found dead after witnessing the execution of a person involved in a top-secret, government-sponsored project. Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) gets much-needed help from CIA head Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan), who informs them that the project in question is Project Jehovah, a program financed through the Department of Defense's black budget. The men being killed are some of the top nuclear scientists associated with the project. 

A still of OA and Maggie from 'FBI'
A still of OA and Maggie from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

Anna (Claire Coffee) is also interested in the case. She believes that the project's director leaked important information to North Korea. This puts the team at odds with the FBI, which is also searching for project director Cameron Koleo. Both parties meet at Koleo's research facility, and the strike team abducts Koleo from the FBI. The team then begins torturing Koleo for information, a move that visibly shakes OA. The investigation reveals that Koleo's girlfriend leaked information to external sources, and he had no part in the betrayal. Koleo eventually ends his life due to the stress. OA is sad but also somewhat relieved because he believes that the kidnapping and the death of an innocent civilian could be enough to bring Anna and her strike team down. 

A still of OA and Maggie from 'FBI'
A still of OA and Maggie from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

OA is elated that he can finally go back to 26 Fed. However, his hopes come crashing down when he finds out that Anna got away with the murder. Her and the team's actions were sanctioned under a Title 50 national security exemption. Isobel orders OA to remain on the strike team despite his misgivings, because they still don't have enough evidence. It seems that Anna has someone protecting her, who knows how to get her out of such a tricky situation. OA needs to find out who Isobel's benefactor is to put this nightmare to rest. OA's reunion with Maggie hints at how much the fan favorite wants to return to the way things were. OA and Maggie share a much-needed hug, after which the latter forces him to punch her so they can maintain their facade in the field. OA also doesn't start on a good note with Isaiah and gets into a fight with him. To find out what's next for OA, tune in to CBS next Monday at 8/7c.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

When does ‘NCIS: New York’ start? Release date, episode guide, and more
NCIS

When does ‘NCIS: New York’ start? Release date, episode guide, and more

'NCIS: New York’ expands the hit franchise with LL Cool J leading a new team through high-stakes cases in the heart of New York City.
51 minutes ago
What time does ‘NCIS’ Season 24 premiere tonight? Episode guide, schedule, and more
NCIS

What time does ‘NCIS’ Season 24 premiere tonight? Episode guide, schedule, and more

Tony DiNozzo returns as 'NCIS' Season 24 picks up after Torres' standoff and an unresolved gunshot.
1 hour ago
‘Lanterns’ Season 2 officially in early development as co-creator shares exciting update
TV

‘Lanterns’ Season 2 officially in early development as co-creator shares exciting update

Season 1 ended with Hal Jordan still dead and John Stewart holding an unsanctioned lantern built by Sinestro
5 hours ago
Ryan Murphy announces his next project and the Brides of Dracula may finally get their own story
TV

Ryan Murphy announces his next project and the Brides of Dracula may finally get their own story

Ryan Murphy, the creator of 'Glee' and 'American Horror Story,' will dedicate his next project to his grandmother
5 hours ago
Harlan Coben reveals why ‘Final Twist’ Season 2 premiere case was too ‘bonkers’ even for a fiction writer
TV

Harlan Coben reveals why ‘Final Twist’ Season 2 premiere case was too ‘bonkers’ even for a fiction writer

‘Harlan Coben’s Final Twist’ Season 2 revisits the Betsy Faria murder, from Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction to the case against Pam Hupp
6 hours ago
What does Jack do? ‘Line of Fire’ Episode 3 brings back the eldest Hollingsworth son
TV

What does Jack do? ‘Line of Fire’ Episode 3 brings back the eldest Hollingsworth son

‘Line of Fire’, starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, airs every Monday at 10/9c on NBC
7 hours ago
Who is Robert Goodman? ‘CIA’ Season 2 Episode 1 brings Bill’s family tragedy into focus
TV

Who is Robert Goodman? ‘CIA’ Season 2 Episode 1 brings Bill’s family tragedy into focus

Season 2 of ‘CIA’, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, airs every Monday, 9/8c on CBS.
9 hours ago
Kylie Jenner lands a surprising role in Hulu’s new thriller ‘Bachelorette Weekend’
THE BACHELORETTE (2003)

Kylie Jenner lands a surprising role in Hulu’s new thriller ‘Bachelorette Weekend’

The new Hulu thriller ‘Bachelorette Weekend’ turns a girls getaway into a murder mystery
11 hours ago
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4: The real-life tragedy that influenced the Showtime thriller explained
TV

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4: The real-life tragedy that influenced the Showtime thriller explained

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4, set to release on November 20, will be the show's final installment
11 hours ago
‘Imperfect Women’ renewed for Season 2 with Kerry Washington returning for an original story
TV

‘Imperfect Women’ renewed for Season 2 with Kerry Washington returning for an original story

Apple TV’s 'Imperfect Women' continues to draw attention as new details emerge about the acclaimed series and its future direction.
19 hours ago