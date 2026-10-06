Ryan Murphy announces his next project and the Brides of Dracula may finally get their own story

Ryan Murphy, the creator of 'Glee' and 'American Horror Story,' will dedicate his next project to his grandmother

Ryan Murphy has a prolific filmography boasting every genre imaginable. The acclaimed creator is all set to add another gem to this vast collection. In a Vanity Fair interview, he revealed details about his next project and who he is dedicating it to. When asked what his work says about American culture, Murphy discussed his next project, ‘Brides of Blood.’ "I'm making a vampire tale called Brides of Blood, so I can pay homage to my grandmother and what she loved—what we loved together," he said. Murphy first teased the project back in August while promoting FX's 'The Shards,' Netflix's 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,' and FX's 'American Horror Story: 13.'

Ryan Murphy attends FX's 'The Shards' World Premiere at SVA Theater on July 27, 2026, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Murphy discussed his approach to choosing projects and teased what he plans to tackle next. "The next thing I'm doing, I start shooting in December in Europe – I've always wanted to do a vampire story, and I always wondered why nobody has made a show about these characters I love [from a book and movie adaptation]. So that's the next thing I'm going to tackle," he said. The vampire story in question appears to be 'Brides of Blood.' Earlier in the Vanity Fair interview, Murphy shared that his grandmother's "two favorite genres were musicals and Dracula." He added, "So I learned very early on that you don't have to choose." He said the upcoming project is something his grandmother loved.

A still from 'The Brides of Dracula' (Image Source: Hammer Film Productions)

According to ScreenRant, the project may follow the Brides of Dracula, characters from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel 'Dracula.' These three women live alongside the titular character in his Transylvania castle. A 1960 movie called 'Brides of Dracula,' starring Peter Cushing as Abraham Van Helsing, also centered on the characters, but they never received the same in-depth treatment 'Dracula' has gotten over the years. The AHS Zone on X, a popular source that regularly posts updates on Ryan Murphy, calls the project a "feminist reimagining" of Bram Stoker’s 'Dracula' for FX. "Set in the 1800s, it follows the three wives of Dracula as they and their husband are hunted down," the tweet reads. Further details about the project are currently awaited.