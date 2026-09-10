Mike Flanagan is bringing Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ to Prime Video sooner than fans think

The full trailer for Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ reveals a familiar story in a new setting

Prime Video has released the first-ever trailer for Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie.’ All eight episodes will be available for streaming on the platform on Wednesday, October 7, in over 240 countries and territories. The series is based on Stephen King’s classic novel of the same name. According to the official summary, Carrie White (Summer H. Howell), a homeschooled misfit, has been kept isolated from the outside world by her ultra-religious mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). When her father dies unexpectedly, Carrie finds herself in public school where she is instantly targeted by bullies.

A still from the official trailer of ‘Carrie’ (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

The trailer begins with Carrie arriving at school for the first time. She is wearing clothes she made at home, so high school students immediately make fun of her. Soon, the trailer shifts to a party, where she says, “I used to dream about this. Having friends.” But the events that happen later are not-so-happy. In particular, she has a meltdown in the school locker room after her period starts, which her classmates filmed and posted on social media. From there, the footage trails off into Carrie’s telekinetic powers surfacing as the bullying and pressure around her intensify, leading up to what the official trailer describes as “a single, shattering night.” According to Collider, Howell was cast after over 1,000 actresses read for the role.

A still from the official trailer of ‘Carrie’ (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Flanagan is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the series, directing four episodes. King is listed as an executive producer for the series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Kate Siegel, Axelle Carolyn, Kyra Sedgwick, and Hiromi Kamata are among the show’s directors. The main cast includes Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette as Tommy Ross, Josie Tota as Tina, Arthur Conti as Billy, Thalia Dudek as Emaline, Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle. Among the recurring guests are Michael Trucco, Crystal Balint, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Tim Bagley, and Heather Graham, notes TVLine.

Meanwhile, Stephen King wrote ‘Carrie’ in 1974 as his debut novel. It has sold more than 350 million copies worldwide and remained on The New York Times bestseller list for 14 consecutive weeks. It has also been translated into over 35 different languages. The novel was adapted into a film in 1976, starring Sissy Spacek, which received an Oscar nomination. This movie version has become the most-viewed adaptation of the novel, which will soon mark its 50th anniversary. On the other hand, Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ is the first television adaptation. The director also worked on such projects as ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘Midnight Mass,’ and ‘Doctor Sleep.’ The first episode will be available on Prime Video on October 7.