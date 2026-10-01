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‘Chicago Fire’ star teases emotional Season 15 goodbye: ‘A definite void...’

Brandon Larracuente hints at how 'Chicago Fire' will handle two cast exits when Season 15 premieres.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
David Eigenberg, Taylor Kinney, Brandon Larracuente and Miranda Rae Mayo in a still from 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBCUniversal)
David Eigenberg, Taylor Kinney, Brandon Larracuente and Miranda Rae Mayo in a still from 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBCUniversal)

'Chicago Fire' is heading into Season 15 with cast departures, and Brandon Larracuente has offered an update on one longtime colleague's sendoff. The Sal Vasquez actor discussed losing a colleague who helped open the door for actors like him on the NBC drama. He also addressed how the writers are approaching the departure. His comments come ahead of the show's October premiere.

Larracuente discussed Joe Miñoso's upcoming exit as Joe Cruz after 14 seasons. “[That goodbye] was difficult. I’ve only known Joe for the past one and a half seasons, but when you come into this universe of Chicago, Chicago Fire specifically, they really embrace you,” he told TV Insider. “I felt a part of the cast within weeks, maybe less than that.” According to the outlet, Cruz will leave after a handful of Season 15 episodes. “He kind of essentially opened up the door for people like myself, especially Latins, to step into this universe,” Larracuente said.

An image of Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)
An image of Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

Larracuente also spoke about what Miñoso's absence would mean on set. Miñoso has played Cruz since the series began in Season 1. “So, to not have that presence on set every day, there’s going to be a definite void, but I hope that we see more of Joe. I hope that he comes back as an actor at some point. I hope he gets to direct a couple episodes.” On Cruz's farewell, he added, “I think the writers have done a phenomenal job this season, kind of giving him a farewell tour or a sendoff. I think they’re doing it the right way.”

Cruz isn't the only character leaving Firehouse 51. Dermot Mulroney's Dom Pascal will be written out in the Season 15 premiere. Larracuente connected that departure to the fire that left most of the crew trapped at the end of Season 14. He teased, “A lot of it’s contingent on what happens in the cliffhanger that we saw in Season 14. And that, based on what happens in that cliffhanger, determines his exit.”

Still of Lyla Novak, Violet Mikami, and Dom Pascal in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 21. (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)
Still of Lyla Novak, Violet Mikami, and Dom Pascal in 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 21 (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

The premiere must also resolve whether everyone survives the fire. Larracuente said he was most worried about “the veterans, people like Herrmann [David Eigenberg], people like Mouch [Christian Stolte], people like even Severide [Taylor Kinney], because the way that the writers left off Season 14, nobody really felt safe.” His comments did not reveal how Cruz's farewell would unfold. Viewers will begin getting answers when 'Chicago Fire' Season 15 premieres Wednesday, October 7, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

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