'Teen Wolf' star set to appear on NBC's 'Line of Fire'

'Line of Fire' starring Peter Krause airs new episodes every Monday on NBC

'Line of Fire' is set to welcome another agent. Tyler Posey, who headlined the popular MTV drama 'Teen Wolf,' will play NSA Agent Brandon Hayes, according to Variety. Posey's multi-episode guest-star arc will begin in the procedural's fifth episode, set to air on October 19. Apart from 'Teen Wolf,' the actor is known for his work in 'Now Apocalypse,' 'Jane the Virgin,' 'Scream: Resurrection,' and 'Fast & Furious Spy Racers.' Posey also confirmed his appearance on social media with the caption, "Reporting for duty."

Tyler Posey posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @tylerposey58)

The outlet also provided a character description for Brandon, describing him as a handsome NSA agent who lights up a room. He previously served overseas as a Marine, where he formed a close bond with Russell Hollingsworth (Bloom). In the pilot episode, Russell was introduced as Mike and Jane's child, who had recently started working in the Department of Justice's National Security Division. The former Marine received an unexpected request from his father that could put his new job in jeopardy. This tested their relationship, but they eventually reconciled.

The first season premiered on September 21, and its logline reads, “A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.” The procedural stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett.

A still of Russ from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Joshua Safran created the show. He also serves as an Executive Producer along with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Jenna is the daughter of 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. Her experience of living in the White House informs certain arcs in the show, according to the network. 'Line of Fire' will return with its next episode on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.