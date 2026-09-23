MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Teen Wolf' star set to appear on NBC's 'Line of Fire'

'Line of Fire' starring Peter Krause airs new episodes every Monday on NBC
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien in 'Teen Wolf' (Cover Image Source: MTV | Photo by Bob Mahoney)
A still of Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien in 'Teen Wolf' (Cover Image Source: MTV | Photo by Bob Mahoney)

'Line of Fire' is set to welcome another agent. Tyler Posey, who headlined the popular MTV drama 'Teen Wolf,' will play NSA Agent Brandon Hayes, according to Variety. Posey's multi-episode guest-star arc will begin in the procedural's fifth episode, set to air on October 19. Apart from 'Teen Wolf,' the actor is known for his work in 'Now Apocalypse,' 'Jane the Virgin,' 'Scream: Resurrection,' and 'Fast & Furious Spy Racers.' Posey also confirmed his appearance on social media with the caption, "Reporting for duty." 

Tyler posing for the camera
Tyler Posey posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @tylerposey58)

The outlet also provided a character description for Brandon, describing him as a handsome NSA agent who lights up a room. He previously served overseas as a Marine, where he formed a close bond with Russell Hollingsworth (Bloom). In the pilot episode, Russell was introduced as Mike and Jane's child, who had recently started working in the Department of Justice's National Security Division. The former Marine received an unexpected request from his father that could put his new job in jeopardy. This tested their relationship, but they eventually reconciled. 

The first season premiered on September 21, and its logline reads, “A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.” The procedural stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett.

A still of Russ from 'Line of Fire'
A still of Russ from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Joshua Safran created the show. He also serves as an Executive Producer along with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Jenna is the daughter of  43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. Her experience of living in the White House informs certain arcs in the show, according to the network. 'Line of Fire' will return with its next episode on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Mariska Hargitay confirms fan-favorite character’s return to ‘Law & Order: SVU’
TV

Mariska Hargitay confirms fan-favorite character’s return to ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Season 28 of ‘Law & Order: SVU’, starring Mariska Hargitay, will return on October 8 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC
5 hours ago
Who killed Victor Ochoa? ‘R.J. Decker’ Season 2 Episode 2 ends with a surprising arrest
TV

Who killed Victor Ochoa? ‘R.J. Decker’ Season 2 Episode 2 ends with a surprising arrest

‘R.J. Decker’ Season 2 Episode 2 ended with a dramatic arrest in the murder of Victor Ochoa but there's more to the story
6 hours ago
‘Crew Girl’ Season 2 gets exciting update after bombshell finale
TV

‘Crew Girl’ Season 2 gets exciting update after bombshell finale

Teagan returns to explore her connections with Josh and Cam in a potential ‘love square.’
9 hours ago
‘High Potential’ Season 3 gets a major update as ABC reshuffles its schedule
TV

‘High Potential’ Season 3 gets a major update as ABC reshuffles its schedule

ABC reveals a major Season 3 update for 'High Potential' as Kaitlin Olson and the cast prepare for the show's highly anticipated return.
18 hours ago
Jensen Ackles set to lead in MGM+ crime thriller adaptation
TV

Jensen Ackles set to lead in MGM+ crime thriller adaptation

Jensen Ackles stars in the MGM+ crime thriller, based on John Sandford’s novel, as detective Lucas Davenport, who faces a deadly serial killer.
20 hours ago
‘The Lords’ Day’ adds ‘The Gentlemen’ star to Damson Idris-led cast
TV

‘The Lords’ Day’ adds ‘The Gentlemen’ star to Damson Idris-led cast

Chanel Cresswell joins Damson Idris and Timothy Spall in Netflix’s political thriller 'The Lords’ Day,' based on Michael Dobbs’ novel.
22 hours ago
BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar and more join the cast of ‘Ministry Of Time’
TV

BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar and more join the cast of ‘Ministry Of Time’

Adeel Akhtar, Ciarán Hinds and more stars join A24 and BBC’s time-travel drama 'Ministry of Time', based on Kaliane Bradley’s novel.
1 day ago
‘Voice’ Season 30 gets its first four-chair turn after sisters with a Dolly Parton connection stun coaches
THE VOICE

‘Voice’ Season 30 gets its first four-chair turn after sisters with a Dolly Parton connection stun coaches

'The Voice' returned with its 30th season on Monday, September 21, and we already have our first 4-chair turn
1 day ago
James Gunn addresses Hal Jordan’s ‘Lanterns’ fate and hints there’s more to the story
TV

James Gunn addresses Hal Jordan’s ‘Lanterns’ fate and hints there’s more to the story

James Gunn is firing back at fans over how ‘Lanterns’ handled Hal Jordan’s character
1 day ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Game-changing wager crowns a new winner
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Game-changing wager crowns a new winner

Mark Ramirez faced off against Jennifer Leavey and Donovan Bisbee for his third game of ‘Jeopardy!’
1 day ago