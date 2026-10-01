‘Bridgerton’ fan favorite shares update on Season 5 return: ‘More of a...’

‘Bridgerton’ fan favorite confirms her return in Season 5, revealing she will have more of a cameo role as the story shifts to Francesca.

Nicola Coughlan is back on the set of 'Bridgerton,' with Penelope Bridgerton remaining part of the Netflix drama as it moves into Season 5. The actress shared the update while discussing her current projects in an interview with PureWow. Her return follows Penelope's romance with Colin Bridgerton and their life together after marriage. However, Coughlan's latest comments indicate that Penelope will have more of a cameo role this time.

“I've had a really amazing year. I've been very, very lucky. I'm still filming on Bridgerton in more of a cameo role this time, but it's just been a joy to come back and see everybody,” Coughlan told the outlet. She did not specify how many episodes she will appear in or describe her scenes. The update confirms that filming on her part is underway, while leaving the details of Penelope's involvement under wraps.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 (Image source: Instagram | @netflix)

The shift comes as Season 5 turns to Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and Michaela Stirling, portrayed by Masali Baduza. Coughlan and Luke Newton, who plays Colin, previously led Season 3. Their characters married during that season, bringing Penelope into the Bridgerton family after years of knowing Colin as a friend. Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown also made her a continuing presence beyond the couple's own love story.

According to TV Insider's report, Newton is also confirmed to return for Season 5. Other returning couples include Anthony and Kate, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, and Benedict and Sophie, portrayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha. Coughlan did not discuss her fellow cast members' involvement in the interview. Her description of her own role, therefore, does not establish how much screen time Colin or the other returning characters will receive.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (Image source: Netflix)

Coughlan had already signaled that her appearances would be more limited when discussing her future on the show in August. As quoted by TV Insider, she said, “I’ll always pop back to Bridgerton if they want me. If I can be set dressing, I’ll be there, no problem.” Her latest interview now confirms that she has returned to filming. Her comments indicate that she remains part of the series without suggesting that she is permanently leaving.

For Penelope, the next appearance follows her decision to stop writing as Lady Whistledown in Season 4. Coughlan has not revealed whether her upcoming scenes will address that change. Season 5 is expected on Netflix in 2027, with an exact premiere date still to be announced. For now, her update confirms that Penelope will be back as Season 5 shifts its focus to Francesca and Michaela.