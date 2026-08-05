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‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 4 gets disappointing update as Selena Gomez and cast bid farewell

Alex Russo came face to face with alternate versions of her childhood best friend Harper and ex-boyfriend Mason in Season 3
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Disney)
A still from 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Disney)

The ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 3 finale aired on August 4, 2026, on Disney as fans said goodbye to their favorite characters. Viewers watched Alex Russo (played by Selena Gomez) come face to face with alternate versions of her childhood best friend Harper (played by Jennifer Stone) and ex-boyfriend Mason (played by Gregg Sulkin). The alternate reality featured Alex and Harper as roommates, and the latter told Alex that her boyfriend was about to propose to her. However, things got emotional after Mason revealed that he was dead and that the reality they were in was “not real.”

A still from ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ finale (Image Source: Disney | Phto By: Eric McCandless)
A still from ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ finale (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Eric McCandless)

This revelation came as a shock to fans, as the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' ends with its recently released finale, and will not return for Season 4. The show ended with Mason’s final words, “I’ll always love you, Alex Russo, and I’ll always be watching over you.” Notably, fans were also treated to a nostalgic ending, with a final shot featuring the Russo family’s iconic sub shop from the OG show. In an interview with TVLine, David Henrie (playing Justin Russo) spoke about filming the scene and said, “It was like going back in your college commissary, sitting in the seat that you used to sit in, and getting the meal that you used to get. All of those feelings rushed over us. Selena and I spent so much time in that setting when we shot the original show.”

​In an exclusive clip shared by Entertainment Tonight on Instagram on August 4, 2026, the cast bid the show goodbye. The emotional clip featured OG and new cast members reflecting on their time on the show. Selena Gomez noted, “This is it. This is the end of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ The end of ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,’ and it’s really surreal to say that I’m done playing this character.” The video also featured a glimpse from behind the scenes, where Henrie told the cameras, “You know, our hope in making this show in the first place the continuation of the original show was that it would be a big warm hug to the original fan, but at the same time, welcome in a new generation.” Fans can now stream the show, including the finale, on Disney Channel and Disney+.

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