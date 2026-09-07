Kelly Severide’s future in ‘Chicago Fire’ confirmed with a recent video

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 ended with Kelly Severide still deciding between Firehouse 51 and OFI.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is one of the most beloved characters in the 'One Chicago' franchise. Hence, it was not surprising when the fanbase went berserk after the Season 14 finale put his life in jeopardy. Fans took a sigh of relief when Deadline announced on the day of the finale that Kinney had renewed his contract. This confirms that he and his character will return for the upcoming season of 'Chicago Fire.' However, whether he stays with Firehouse 51 remains up in the air. For those unaware, 'Thank You' ended with Severide still deciding whether he wanted to stay at Firehouse 51 or move to a new position in the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI). His decision will have a massive impact on the upcoming season's trajectory.

A still of Kelly from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: Instagram | @taylorkinney111)

Fans have been scouring through interviews, filming schedules, and official releases to figure out Severide's decision. @melissaattricefalasconi appears to have finally presented proof that has solved this mystery. The fan recently shared a video of the cast on a filming location. The actors were graciously greeting the people who had come to visit them. The group was still in their getups when interacting with the fans. One of the actors was Kinney, who was sporting his standard Squad 3 hat and full firefighting gear. Miranda Rae Mayo was also present in the video. According to Reel Chicago, the cast and crew have been filming for the upcoming season since July. This means they are deep into the season currently, and Severide is still on his firefighting adventures. This suggests he chose to stick with Firehouse 51.

A still of Kelly in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 19 (Image Source: NBC)

This is good news for 'Chicago Fire' fans, as Severide will stay in 'Firehouse 51,' where all the main proceedings take place. Though he will continue in his current workplace, he will still experience some changes in his work profile. Severide is currently appointed as a Lieutenant and will likely be promoted to Captain in the upcoming season. Fans have been asking for this change for a while and are sure to be ecstatic to see him serve as a Captain for his squad.

A still of Kelly in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 2. (Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon)

Firehouse 51 could also use some stability after the string of exits in Season 14. Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), Jack Damon (Michael Bradway), Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), and Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) departed for different reasons. Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) is also set to leave in the next season. Several new characters will be introduced in the fictional firehouse, but it seems like Severide's legacy will continue. To find out how the saga of Firehouse 51 continues, catch the Season 15 premiere of 'Chicago Fire' on October 7 on NBC.